Clarksville’s Old Glory Distilling Co. Named Tennessee’s “Best in Glass” at 2024 Hospitality Stars Awards

Clarksville, TN – Old Glory Distilling Co. was awarded the Purple Iris “Best in Glass” Award at the 2024 Hospitality TN Stars of the Industry Awards. This honor comes after an incredible year of growth for the family-owned distillery, following the opening of its on-site restaurant and outdoor Silo Park, as well as significant national recognition for its award-winning spirits.

The Purple Iris Best in Glass Award, presented by the Tennessee Hospitality & Tourism Association, is a prestigious recognition within the state’s hospitality and tourism sector. This accolade is awarded to one Tennessee winery, brewery or distillery each year. The awards honor the hard work, dedication and innovative efforts of industry professionals, as well as organizations that significantly contribute to their community’s growth.

Old Glory Distilling Co. earned this distinction for its outstanding spirits, creative guest experiences and commitment to promoting responsible enjoyment. This recognition also underscores Old Glory’s impact in drawing visitors to Clarksville and boosting Tennessee’s thriving tourism industry.

“It’s an incredible privilege to be recognized with the Purple Iris Best in Glass Award,” Matt Cunningham, Owner and Head Distiller of Old Glory, expressed. “We’ve always believed in producing the highest-quality spirits but also creating an experience that brings people together. To represent Clarksville on such a stage and to see our efforts acknowledged by our peers means the world to us.”

Since its opening in 2016, Old Glory Distilling Co. has grown into a beloved destination for both Clarksville locals and travelers. In addition to its award-winning spirits, Old Glory offers a full distillery experience with tours, tastings, a brand-new restaurant and Silo Park – an outdoor space featuring live music and family-friendly events. The distillery’s expansion and community events have bolstered Clarksville’s recognition as one of “The South’s Best Cities On The Rise 2024.”

For more information on Old Glory Distilling Co. and its award-winning spirits, please visit oldglorydistilling.com.

About Old Glory Distilling Co.

Since opening in 2016, Old Glory Distilling Co. has grown to be one of Tennessee’s larger distilleries and carved out a space for itself on the Tennessee Whiskey Trail and across the mid-Volunteer State – the birthplace of legendary liquors. This family-owned, family-operated distillery utilizes a dynamic distilling operation to craft just over 3,500 barrels of Tennessee bourbon each year. From milling grain to barrel aging, each phase of the process takes place on-site to ensure each barrel meets Old Glory’s standards.