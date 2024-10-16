TDOT announces Major Lane Closures on I-40 Near Nashville Airport: Rolling Roadblocks in Effect

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting nightly rolling roadblocks on Interstate 40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange near the Nashville International Airport starting Thursday, October 17th, 2024.

Crews with Superior Construction will conduct a triple lane closure in the I-40 westbound lanes and a double lane closure in the I-40 eastbound lanes near Donelson Pike (SR 255) beginning Thursday, October 17th at 8:00pm. This closure will take place nightly, excluding Friday and Saturday, from 8:00pm to 4:00am through Wednesday, October 23rd. A rolling roadblock will be in place.

Starting Thursday, October 24th at 8:00pm, Superior Construction will conduct a triple lane closure in the I-40 eastbound lanes and a double lane closure in the I-40 westbound lanes at the same location. This closure will take place nightly, excluding Friday and Saturday, from 8:00pm to 4:00am through Wednesday, October 30th. A rolling roadblock will be in place.

The closures are necessary to set beams for the construction of a new Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) over I-40. When complete, the DDI will allow two directions of traffic to temporarily cross to opposite sides of the roadway to travel across the overpass, then cross back to the original traffic pattern. The DDI will use concrete dividers, stop bars, traffic signals, and extensive signage to guide motorists through the interchange.

The DDI is part of the reconstruction of the I-40 Interchange at Donelson Pike. The project is aimed to increase capacity and improve the overall operation of the interchange, providing efficient access to BNA, I-40, and other nearby businesses.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.