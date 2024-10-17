APSU Football Set for Saturday Battle Against Winless Utah Tech in UAC Clash

Austin Peay (2-4 | 1-2 UAC) at Utah Tech (0-7 | 0-3 UAC)

Saturday, October 19th, 2024 | 1:00pm CT

St. George, UT | Greater Zion Stadium

Clarksville, TN – Looking to pick up back-to-back United Athletic Conference wins on the road, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team journeys to Utah Tech for a Saturday 3:00pm CT showdown at Greater Zion Stadium in St. George, Utah.

Coming off its bye week, Austin Peay (2-4, 1-2 UAC) makes its longest trip of the 2024 season when it travels to Utah Tech (0-7, 0-3 UAC) for the first time in program history. The Governors beat the Trailblazers, 30-17, in their only previous meeting at Fortera Stadium during the 2023 season.

Austin Peay State University picked up a 20-16 win over West Georgia before the bye week and has won two of its last three contests. Utah Tech fell to No. 11 Tarleton State, 42-0, last time out and has yet to pick up a win in 2024 under first-year head coach Lance Anderson; the Trailblazers are on a 12-game losing streak dating back to the 2023 season.

The Governors are 1-2 on the road this season and are 4-1 all-time on the road in UAC action. Utah Tech is 0-3 at Greater Zion Stadium this season and 1-3 all-time at home in UAC contests.

Austin Peay State University has averaged 270.0 rushing yards per game while limiting opponents to just 94.7 rushing yards in its last three games. The APSU Govs have rushed for 200-plus yards in three-straight games and are set to take on a Utah Tech defense that allows 311.0 rushing yards per game this season.

La’Vell Wright leads the Governors with 51 carries for 391 yards and three touchdowns, while O’Shaan Allison is second on the team with 50 carries for 199 yards. In addition, quarterback Austin Smith has rushed for two touchdowns, and freshmen running backs Corey Richardson, Courtland Simmons, and Kaden Williams have also rushed for one score each this season.

Defensively, Dion Hunter leads the Governors with 50 total tackles and ranks second in the UAC with 8.3 tackles per game. Sammy Anderson Jr. also ranks second in the FCS with four interceptions and was the first Gov to ever record an interception in four-straight games from September 7th-28th.

Austin Peay State University returns a pair of starters from the 2023 UAC Championship team, with both Chandler Kirton and Hosea Knifeley Jr. being picked as Preseason All-UAC selections. Kirton has started 29 straight games on the Govs’ offensive line, while Knifeley has 17 career starts on the defensive line. The APSU Govs also have 45 players who have made their Austin Peay State University debuts, including nine who made their collegiate debuts in the first half of the season.



Saturday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ with Rod Zundel and Max Christensen III on the call.

Notably

REPEAYT Champs

For the first time in program history, Austin Peay State University won back-to-back conference championships with the 2023 United Athletic Conference and the 2022 ASUN Conference titles.

When you add in the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference championship, the APSU Govs have won three titles – in three conferences – since 2019.

The Times They Are A-Changin’

Dating back to 2017, Austin Peay State University’s 52 victories are tied for the 10th most in the FCS and are tied for eighth-most among current FCS programs. The Govs’ 52 wins are tied with Central Arkansas for the most among UAC members since 2017, with Eastern Kentucky (43) having the third-most wins.

The Governors’ 52 victories in the past eight seasons are the most in any eight-year stretch in program history and are more than the 51 victories they had in 19 seasons from 1998-2016. The APSU Govs also have five winning seasons since 2017 after posting just eight winning seasons in their first 39 years in the FCS (1978-2016).

Meet The APSU Govs

With just 35 returning letterwinners and 11 players that redshirted a season ago, Austin Peay State University has 60 newcomers on its 2024 roster. The 60 newcomers are made up of 26 true freshmen and 34 transfers, including nine players who have been at the Power 5 level.

APSU’s 34 transfers are made up of 20 transfers from FBS programs, seven from FCS programs, and seven from Division II programs.

All Three Phases

Against Alabama A&M, Austin Peay State University scored an offensive, defensive, and special teams touchdown in the first quarter – possibly for the first time in program history. The last game the Governors scored in all three phases was against ETSU (9/16/23); however, they weren’t scored in a single quarter.

Going deeper into Austin Peay State University’s digital recording-keeping era indicates the only other occurrence of scoring touchdowns in all three phases was in a 34-27 win against No. 11 Tennessee Tech (10/1/94).

Jeff Faris ERA, Year I

A Knoxville, Tennessee native, Jeff Faris was named Austin Peay State University’s 22nd head football coach in December 2023.

In his first season at the helm of the Governors football program, Faris looks to join Dave Aaron (5-4, 1946), James “Boots” Donnelly (8-3, 1977), Watson Brown (7-4, 1979), Rick Christophel (7-4, 2007), Mark Hudspeth (11-4, 2019), and Scotty Walden (4-2, 2020-21) as the seventh head coach in program history to post a winning record in their first season.



A winning season for the APSU Govs would mark the third-straight Austin Peay head coach to have a winning record in their debut season.

About the Utah Tech Trailblazers

Saturday is the second meeting between Austin Peay State University and Utah Tech; the Governors lead the all-time series, 1-0.

The APSU Govs won the previous meeting, 30-17, to clinch a share of the 2023 UAC Championship at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville.

Austin Peay State University is 2-1 all-time against teams from Utah and is 1-0 all-time in games played in Utah.

In its first season eligible for the FCS playoffs after completing its Division I reclassification, Utah Tech is 0-7 and 0-3 in the UAC under first-year head coach Lance Anderson. The Trailblazers were tabbed to finish eighth in the UAC Preseason Coaches Poll after going 2-9 overall and 1-5 in the UAC in 2023.

At just over the halfway point in the season, Utah Tech ranks 112th in the FCS in total offense (279.9) and 120th in scoring offense (13.7) – they rank last in the UAC in both categories. The Trailblazers rank sixth in the conference in passing offense (185.9) but rank 108th in the country and last in the UAC in rushing offense (94.0).

Quarterbacks Reggie Graff (565 yds., 3 TDs), Deacon Hill (412 yds., 2 TDs), and Bronson Barben (272 yds., 2 TDs) have shared time under center for the Trailblazers this season, with Graff also leading the team with 248 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Utah Tech’s defense ranks 122nd in the FCS in total defense (537.0), 121st in scoring defense (48.1), and 108th in rushing defense (311.0) – they rank last in the UAC in all three categories. Utah Tech has allowed 40-plus points in five of seven games this season and has given up 250-plus rushing yards in six of seven games. Utah Tech’s opponents have averaged 49.3 rushing attempts per game while gaining 6.3 yards per carry and 26 rushing touchdowns against the Trailblazers this season.

A 2021 Pine View High School graduate, freshman linebacker Rick Mua’e leads Utah Tech with 4.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks this season. Mua’e has recorded a sack in four of seven games this season, totaling 33 yards for loss opposing teams – that mark ranks second in the UAC. Mua’e also added a sack fumble that the Trailblazers recovered against No. 20 Abilene Christian. Mua’e ranks 32nd in the FCS and second in the UAC in sacks; he also ranks 14th in the conference in tackles for loss.

Next Up For APSU Football



After the journey to Utah, the Austin Peay State University football team returns to Fortera Stadium for Homecoming when it hosts an October 26th 3:00pm UAC contest against Tarleton State. The Week 9 contest between the Governors and Texans will be streamed on ESPN+.

Single-game and group tickets for Austin Peay State University’s four remaining home games are available online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets, through TicketMaster, or by calling the Austin Peay Athletics ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

For news and updates throughout the 2024 season, follow APSU football on X (@GovsFB) and Instagram (@GovsFootball) or stay tuned here at LetsGoPeay.com.