APSU Volleyball Aims for Strong Performance Against Jacksonville, North Florida in ASUN Play

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team takes off to Jacksonville, Florida as it takes on Jacksonville and North Florida on Friday and Saturday to continue Atlantic Sun Conference play.

The Governors are coming off of losses to both Central Arkansas and North Alabama. Maggie Duyos and Kayleigh Ryan combined for 48 assists in the loss to UNA.

Jacksonville most recently swept Queens in a 3-0 match in Charlotte, NC, as UNF enters the weekend after a 3-1 win at West Georgia.

Austin Peay State University is 3-0 against Jacksonville and 0-2 against North Florida all-time.

Through The Rotation

Anna Rita leads Austin Peay State University with 47.0 blocks. Her 103 kills rank third on the team.

Sarah Carnathan paces the APSU Govs with 148 kills. Her 24.0 blocks rank fourth.

Kayleigh Ryan leads with 237 assists. Maggie Duyos is second with 236 assists.

Duyos is first on the team with 19 service aces. Her 118 digs rank second.

Tayler Baron’s 260 digs lead Austin Peay State University. Her 68 assists are third on the team.

Payton Deidesheimer is second with 33.0 blocks and 120 kills.

Outside hitter Sarah Carnathan returns after having 125 kills last season, averaging 1.79 per set. The junior has 186 kills in her first two seasons with the APSU Govs, averaging 1.51 per set.

Setter Maggie Duyos played in 18 matches for the Govs during her freshman season and finished second on the team with 199 assists, averaging 3.55 per set. She also had 77 digs on the season, highlighted by a nine-dig performance at North Florida, November 11th.

Junior middle blocker Payton Deidesheimer played in 20 matches last season and made seven starts. She totaled 109 kills and had a career-high of 17 at Stetson, October 14th.

Middle blocker Anna Rita also enjoyed a successful freshman year, appearing in 24 matches and making 18 starts. She had 73 blocks on the season, ranking third on the team. Her career-high nine blocks came against Central Arkansas, November 10th. She had a career-high .667 hitting percentage with four kills on six swings at Eastern Kentucky, October 27th.

Junior defensive specialist Emma Loiars returns after appearing in 49 sets for the APSU Govs last season. She totaled 92 digs, averaging 1.88 per game, with a career-high of 14 digs twice against Lindenwood and Indiana State on September 1st.

Supporting Items

Head coach Taylor Mott earned her 200th victory with the Governors in the 3-0 win against Mississippi Valley, August 30th.

Mott earned her 500th career win against St. Louis on September 15th in a four-set decision.

Inside The Series

Jacksonville

Series: Govs lead, 3-0

Last Meeting: 3-2 Governor win in Clarksville, September 30th, 2023.

North Florida

Series: UNF leads, 2-0

Last Meeting: 3-0 Ospreys’ win in Clarksville, November 4th.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team hosts Stetson and Florida Gulf Coast, October 25th and 26th, respectively, at the Winfield Dunn Center