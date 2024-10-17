Austin Peay State University Cross Country Teams Head to Evansville for Final Regular Season Meet

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross country team travels to Evansville, Indiana for the Angel Mounds Invitational at the Angel Mounds Cross Country Course, Friday.

The men kick off the meet with an 8K at 9:00am, and the women will follow with their first 6K of the year at 9:50am.

The women are coming off a first-place finish at the Pretorious Invitational in Nashville, with Shaye Foster finishing first overall. Foster also earned the first ASUN Runner of the Week honor in program history following the meet.

This is the fourth straight year that the APSU Govs have competed in Evansville. Last year, the meet was highlighted by every women’s runner posting a personal best and two men posting a personal best

