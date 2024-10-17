48.5 F
Clarksville
Thursday, October 17, 2024
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Wraps Up Fall Season at Steve...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Wraps Up Fall Season at Steve Baras Invite

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Set to Compete in Final Fall Tournament in Chattanooga. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Set to Compete in Final Fall Tournament in Chattanooga. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team finishes the fall season at the Steve Baras Invite, October 18th-19th, 2024, in Chattanooga. 

The Governors most recently played in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regional in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Tom Bolton took a 6-1, 6-4 win over Eastern Kentucky’s Darko Kolevski in the round of 64 for the singles main qualifier.

In doubles, Sota Minami and Schaub defeated Southern Indiana’s Mathys Bove and Eytan Michaeli which advanced them to the round of 32. Javier Tortajada and Glen Arnet also advanced to the round of 32. 

Austin Peay State University earned five wins at the Steve Baras Invite last fall. Giovanni Becchis advanced to the Flight B Single Finals and Arnet advanced to the second round of Flight D Singles. In doubles matches, Becchis and Bolton picked up two doubles wins to conclude the tournament. 

Previous article
APSU Football Set for Saturday Battle Against Winless Utah Tech in UAC Clash
Next article
TDOT’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee Litter Campaign Expands with New Trashsquatch Patch for Scouts
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information