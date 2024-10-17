Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Wraps Up Fall Season at Steve Baras Invite

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team finishes the fall season at the Steve Baras Invite, October 18th-19th, 2024, in Chattanooga.

The Governors most recently played in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regional in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Tom Bolton took a 6-1, 6-4 win over Eastern Kentucky’s Darko Kolevski in the round of 64 for the singles main qualifier.

In doubles, Sota Minami and Schaub defeated Southern Indiana’s Mathys Bove and Eytan Michaeli which advanced them to the round of 32. Javier Tortajada and Glen Arnet also advanced to the round of 32.

Austin Peay State University earned five wins at the Steve Baras Invite last fall. Giovanni Becchis advanced to the Flight B Single Finals and Arnet advanced to the second round of Flight D Singles. In doubles matches, Becchis and Bolton picked up two doubles wins to conclude the tournament.