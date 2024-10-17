City of Clarksville Gears Up for 2024 Wreaths Across America Ceremony at Riverview Cemetery

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is hosting a wreath-laying ceremony for service members resting at the historic Riverview Cemetery on Saturday, December 14th, 2024, at 9:00am, to remember and honor their legacy of service during National Wreaths Across America Day.

National Wreaths Across America Day is held simultaneously across the country and overseas in more than 4500 cemeteries. The local community, veterans, active-duty military, and their families are encouraged to attend this free event.

This is the Riverview Cemetery’s fifth year participating in Wreaths Across America. Over 230 wreaths are still needed for the event to ensure that all of our veterans’ graves receive a wreath.

“As a city, we owe it to our fallen heroes to honor their memory, especially during the Christmas holidays. Their service in defense of our great nation as a member of our military should always be remembered and revered. Every year, we are inspired by the outpouring of people who show up to help us honor our veterans,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

To sponsor a wreath to be laid on a veteran’s grave at the Riverview Cemetery or volunteer for this year’s ceremony, click here.

Wreaths are $17.00 each; however, by using this link, a third wreath will be donated for every two that are purchased together.

The deadline to purchase wreaths is December 3rd.

About the Riverview Cemetery

Riverview Cemetery was established on February 23rd, 1800, as City Cemetery. It was renamed on June 7th, 1927 for its view of the Cumberland River. Today, it’s the oldest known public burial ground in the area and has service members for every American war interred within its grounds.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing wreaths on the headstones of the nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery. The organization places more than 2.2 million sponsored wreaths in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and on foreign soil.

For more information on Wreaths Across America, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/.