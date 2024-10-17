Get Ready to Do the Time Warp: Rocky Horror Show Opens at Roxy Regional Theatre on October 18th

Clarksville, TN – Dig out your fishnet stockings and dust off your stilettos! That sweet transvestite and his motley crew are returning to the Roxy Regional Theatre for our 12th annual production of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show this Friday, October 18th, 2024, at 7:00pm.

Several performances are close to selling out, so don’t delay making your reservations!

This year, Austin Michael Russell and Mallory Wintz star as sweethearts Brad and Janet, who innocently set out to visit an old professor one fateful night. The night out is destined to be one they will never forget, as a thunderstorm and a flat tire lead them to the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, an alien, transvestite scientist with a manic genius and insatiable libido, played by a stiletto and fishnet stocking-clad Terrance McQueen.

Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named Rocky. A loving homage to the cult-classic, sci-fi film and horror genres with an irresistible rock ‘n’ roll score, this is a hilarious, wild ride that Clarksville will not soon forget!

Directed by Leigh Martha Klinger, with music direction by Allison Kelly and choreography by Emily Ruck and assistant choreographer Alex Vanburen, The Rocky Horror Show features Alex Vanburen as Riff-Raff, Ashley Birnbaum as Magenta, Madeline Acquaviva as Columbia, David Papel as Eddie and Dr. Scott, and Matthew Hawkins as Rocky. This year, the role of the Narrator will be played by Noel Rennerfeldt.

Prepare to dance the “Time Warp” like never before to a live band featuring Arielle Chambers on piano, Thad Wallus on guitar, Caleb Barlow on bass, and Bernard Lott on drums.

The Rocky Horror Show is recommended for mature audiences only, due to language and content. This production also contains pulsating lighting and fog effects.

Audience participation is encouraged, and we invite you to dress up in your favorite Rocky Horror attire. Bags of props will be available for $5.00 in the lobby one hour prior to performances. Outside props will not be permitted, as they may damage the theatre or injure actors and/or audience members.

Friday, October 18th at 7:00pm

Saturday, October 19th at 7:00pm (VERY LIMITED AVAILABILITY)

Thursday, October 24th at 7:00pm

Friday, October 25th at 7:00pm (VERY LIMITED AVAILABILITY)

Saturday, October 26th at 7:00pm (VERY LIMITED AVAILABILITY)

Thursday, October 31st at 7:00pm

Friday, November 1st at 7:00pm

Saturday, November 2nd at 7:00pm

Saturday, November 2nd at 11:59pm

The Rocky Horror Show is produced in part through the generous support of Brad & Lisa Martin and presented through special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company, www.concordtheatricals.com

Tickets are $35.00 and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.