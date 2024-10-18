APSU Soccer’s 1-1 Draw with Queens Locks in ASUN Championship Berth

Charlotte, NC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team played to a 1-1 draw against Queens, Thursday, at the Queens Sports Complex. In the result, the Governors also secured their second-straight berth in the Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Soccer Championship.

Austin Peay (6-5-5, 4-2-3 ASUN) fired the first two shots of the day in the second minute, coming off the right feet of Alana Owens and Alec Baumgardt. The attack was answered by a pair of Queens’ (5-9-3, 1-5-3 ASUN) attempts in the fifth minute, but the Govs blocked both shots.

Ellie Dreas and Aniyah Mack registered APSU’s second and third attempts on net in the eighth and ninth minutes, respectively, but Queens’ Kelsey Jargstorf stepped up to keep her sheet clean with a pair of saves.

The Royals found the back of the net on their fourth shot of the evening, with Juliana Hunter scoring the day’s first goal in the 36th minute.

Despite leading the game in shots, 11-5, the Governors trailed Queens at the half following a 36th-minute Royals’ score.

The Govs third shot of the second half came on Dreas’ goal in the 76th minute, with Kylie Wells connecting with the junior forward off a corner kick. Dreas’ equalizer marked her fifth goal of the season, while the assist was Wells’ third.

Alec Baumgardt and Queens’ Girah Durant both tallied an attempt on net following Dreas’ goal, but neither team was able to retake the lead.

Pitch Points

Austin Peay State University clinched an ASUN Conference postseason berth for the second time in program history and in as many years.

Ellie Dreas’ goal marked her fifth of the season, as she is now tied with Alec Baumgardt for a team-best mark.

Dreas goal also moves her into a three-way tie for 16th all-time in career goals with nine.

Austin Peay now is 0-1-2 all-time against Queens and 0-1-1 all-time against the Royals in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team’s final road match of the regular season takes them to Carrollton, Georgia to face ASUN newcomer, West Georgia in a Sunday 12:00pm CT match.