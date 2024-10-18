Austin Peay State University Volleyball Falls Short in Four-Set Loss to Jacksonville

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-1 decision at Jacksonville on Friday at the Swisher Gymnasium.

The Dolphins gained the lead quickly in the first set, going up 9-5 on the Governors. Austin Peay State University trimmed their deficit to three at 16-13 with a kill by Anna Rita, assisted by Maggie Duyos. Jacksonville went on a 5-0 run to extend their lead to 21-13.

The APSU Govs got within six of the Dolphins at 22-16, but Jacksonville took the first set, 25-18.

Jacksonville used their momentum from the first set to begin the second set 4-0. The APSU Govs responded with a 6-3 run, including kills by Sarah Carnathan, Payton Deidesheimer, Duyos, Rita, and Gabriella MacKenzie, to get within one of their opponents at 7-6.

After back-and-forth action, a Dolphin attack error tied the set at ten, and a service ace by Luci Lippelgoos gave the Govs their first lead of the match at 12-11. The Dolphins went on a 4-0 run to take a 17-14 lead. Kills by Rita, MacKenzie, and Duyos tied the set again at 19. Jacksonville took six of the set’s final eight points, taking a 25-21 win.

The Governors took the early lead in set three, going up 9-7 on the Dolphins. The two teams went back-and-forth as the Dolphins tied the set at 10. Jacksonville briefly took the lead at 14-12 with consecutive kills, but Austin Peay State University responded with an 8-2 run to take the lead at 20-16.

Kills and a service ace from the Dolphins allowed them to get back within one point of the Governors at 22-21. Austin Peay State University ended the third set with a kill from Duyos and MacKenzie to win the set, 25-22.

APSU opened up the fourth set on a 10-4 run. The Dolphins cut their deficit to three at 14-11. The Governors went on an 8-3 run to extend their lead to 22-14. Jacksonville responded with a 10-2 run to tie the set at 24. Consecutive kills from Jacksonville ended the set at 26-24.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team faces North Florida tomorrow at 5:00pm CT in Jacksonville.