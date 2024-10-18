47.7 F
Clarksville
Saturday, October 19, 2024
HomeNewsColsen Fire Pits Recalled Due to Dangerous Flame Jetting, Burn Hazards
News

Colsen Fire Pits Recalled Due to Dangerous Flame Jetting, Burn Hazards

News Staff
By News Staff
Recalled Colsen-branded Fire Pit, Round model
Recalled Colsen-branded Fire Pit, Round model

U.S. Consumer Product Safety CommissionWashington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Colsen Fire Pits LLC are announcing the recall of Colsen-branded indoor/outdoor tabletop fire pits. The fire pits consist of a concrete open reservoir intended to contain burning liquid alcohol.

Alcohol flames can be invisible and lead to flame jetting when refilling the fire pit reservoir. Flame jetting is a serious event that can occur while pouring alcohol, when fire flashes back to the alcohol container and suddenly propels burning alcohol out of the container and onto people nearby creating a burn hazard.

Recall Information

Name of Product: Colsen-branded fire pits
 
Hazard: Alcohol flames can be invisible and lead to flame jetting when refilling the fire pit reservoir. Flame jetting is a serious event that can occur while pouring alcohol, when fire flashes back to the alcohol container and suddenly propels burning alcohol out of the container and onto people nearby.
 
Alcohol can also splash, spill or leak out of the fire pit reservoir during use, causing a flash fire that can spread and create larger hotter flames, that can escape the unit.
 
Use of the recalled fire pits can lead to injury quickly and unexpectedly, causing burns in less than one second, that can be serious and deadly.
 
Remedy: Dispose
 
Recall Date: October 17th, 2024
 

Units: About 89,500 (including Colsen-branded fire pits previously manufactured by another company)

Description: This recall involves Colsen-branded indoor/outdoor tabletop fire pits. The fire pits consist of a concrete open reservoir intended to contain burning liquid alcohol. There are seven models of Colsen-branded fire pits varying in size from 5 to 18 inches wide. The fire pit models are gray or black in color and are round, rectangular, hexagonal, square, or skull-shaped. The fire pits are sold with a flame extinguisher with the “Colsen” brand printed on it.
 
Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fire pits and dispose of them. Do NOT resell or donate them. It is a violation of federal law to sell or distribute recalled products. The firm stopped selling Colsen-branded fire pits less than one year after it acquired the product business and does not have the financial resources to offer a remedy to consumers.
 
Incidents/Injuries: CPSC has received 31 reports of flame jetting and flames escaping from the concrete container; resulting in 19 burn injuries. Two incidents resulted in third degree burns to more than 40% of victims’ bodies, and at least six incidents have involved surgery, prolonged medical treatment, admission to burn treatment facilities, short-term disability, loss of function, physical therapy, or permanent disfigurement.
 
Sold At: Online at www,colsenfirepits.com/ and Amazon.com, Wayfair, Walmart, Sharper Image, FlipShop, Grommet, Meta, TikTok from January 2020 to July 2024 for between $40.00 and $90.00.
 
 
Manufacturer(s): Colsen Fire Pits LLC, of Miami, Florida
 
Manufactured In: United States
 
Recall number: 25-015
Previous article
APSU Men’s Tennis Claims Six Wins to Open Steve Baras Invite in Chattanooga
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information