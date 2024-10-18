River City Clay opens Gallery on Strawberry Alley

Clarksville, TN – River City Clay, the art gallery and studio located at 115 Franklin Street in downtown Clarksville, well known for offering pottery classes for all skill levels, and displaying beautiful ceramics that can be admired and purchased, has now added a second gallery area.

Recently, owners Ken and Melody Shipley decided it was time to expand. The couple began actively participating in the First Thursday Art Walk more than a year ago. Now, they have struck a deal to take over the back half of the building, allowing them to open a gallery with a Strawberry Alley entrance.

The Shipleys posted this invitation for The Gallery at River City Clay’s grand opening on August 1st, 2024. ‘We will be open during Art Walk with our debut show ‘Ken and Melody Shipley: A Retrospective’. Enter through our new gallery space at 116 Strawberry Alley.” Other artists will be featured each month, with shows debuting each First Thursday.

