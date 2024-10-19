APSU Football gets 13-7 road win over Utah Tech

St. George, UT – Led by a defense that allowed 214 yards, including just 64 in the second half, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team earned a 13-7 United Athletic Conference victory against Utah Tech, Saturday, at Greater Zion Stadium.

The Governors (3-4, 2-2 UAC) scored on both of their first offensive drives, with Romon Copeland Jr. scoring on a 52-yard run out of the wildcat and Carson Smith connecting on a 39-yard field goal to extend APSU’s lead to 10-0 midway through the opening quarter.

Austin Peay State University outgained the Trailblazers 118-48 in the first quarter and allowed just 11 rushing yards on nine carries.

Utah Tech cut into Austin Peay State University’s lead on the first drive of the second quarter, capping off a 13-play drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown. The APSU Govs drove to the Trailblazers’ 30-yard line on their next drive but were unable to connect on the 47-yard field goal attempt.

The Governor and Trailblazers traded punts in the third quarter, with the pair combining for 99 offensive yards in the frame.

Austin Smith connected with Jaden Barnes for a 64-yard reception on the Govs’ first drive of the fourth quarter, with the day’s longest play putting Austin Peay State University within UTU’s 10-yard line. An Austin Peay fumble on the goal line on the next play returned possession to the Trailblazers.

Following a trio of punts by the two sides, Carson Smith extended the Govs’ lead with a career-long 51-yard field goal with 4:46 remaining in regulation to score the game’s final points.

Austin Smith went 7-for-16 through the air with 93 yards and rushed 18 times for a team-best 95 yards. Romon Copeland Jr. followed Smith in the run-game with 56 yards on a pair of carries, highlighted by his 52-yard rushing score in the first quarter.

Defensively, Dion Hunter led the APSU Govs with eight tackles, while both he and Jakari Patterson had a pair of tackles for loss in the win.



Utah Tech’s Bronson Barben led the team’s passing game, going 13-of-26 through the air for 72 yards. Bretton Stone led the Trailblazers’ on the ground with 44 yards on nine carries and one touchdown.



Defensively, Brevin Hamblin led UTU with 12 tackles, including seven solo stops.

Scoring Summary

APSU 7, UTU 0 – 2 plays, 59 yards, 0:46

The Governors came out in the wildcat on the second play of their opening drive. With Romon Copeland Jr. at quarterback, he kept the ball on a read option and raced through the Trailblazers’ defense for the 52-yard score.

APSU 10, UTU 0 – 9 plays, 47 yards, 3:14

A six-yard punt return by Romon Copeland Jr. set the APSU Govs up on their own 31-yard line. Austin Smith passed to Jaden Barnes for 15 yards to open the drive, before rushing for 27 yards on a pair of scrambles on two of the next three plays, advancing Austin Peay State University to Utah Tech’s 25-yard. A pair of incomplete passes and another Smith scramble set APSU up for a 39-yard field goal by Carson Smith.

APSU 10, UTU 7 – 13 plays, 73 yards, 6:11

Utah Tech gained 37 yards on two of their first three plays of the drive, with the first 15 yards coming off an APSU roughing the passer. The second quarter began with the Trailblazers on the Govs’ 26-yard line and they proceeded to advance into the red zone, where UTU running back Bretton Stone punched it in for a one-yard touchdown.

APSU 13, UTU 7 – 7 plays, 15 yard, 3:15

Austin Peay State University took over on the UTU 49-yard line following a 37-yard punt. A roughing the passer on 3rd&9 extended the APSU Govs drive, which was capped off by a career-long 51-yard field goal by Carson Smith.

