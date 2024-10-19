APSU Soccer Set for Road Battle against West Georgia in Key ASUN Matchup

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team travels to the Peach State for a Sunday 12:00pm CT match against West Georgia at University Soccer Field in Carrollton, Georgia.

Austin Peay (6-5-5, 4-2-3 ASUN) is coming off a 1-1 draw at Queens, Thursday. Ellie Dreas netted her fifth goal of the season in the draw with the Royals and now is tied with Alec Baumgardt for a team-best mark in goal scoring.

As a team, the Govs have netted 22 goals this season and allowed 21, the fifth and third-best marks in the ASUN, respectively.

The APSU Govs have allowed multiple goals in a single match just twice during ASUN play and have been led in its defensive end by center back Lindsey McMahon, who is second on the team in both minutes (1337), goals (two) and assists (two).

Katie Bahn has been the APSU Govs’ starting keeper across each of its last five matches where she has posted a 2-1-2 mark between the pipes and has a .708 save percentage.

Austin Peay State University secured its second-straight ASUN postseason berth in Thursday’s draw against Queens and currently sits sixth in the league standings with 15 points. West Georgia is 11th in the ASUN with three points.

West Georgia (2-13, 1-8 ASUN) is on a five-match losing streak, with its last victory coming on September 29th, a 2-0 win against Jacksonville.

Katherine Hagans paces the Wolves with three goals and six points this year, she is followed by Catherine Reeves’ four points off a pair of goals.

Hannah Garrett has been the Wolves’ primary keeper this year. She has started seven of her eight appearances, has tallied 44 saves, has earned one win and has a .786 save percentage.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

Following Sunday’s match the Austin Peay State University soccer team returns home for the regular-season finale in a October 25th 6:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Field.