APSU Volleyball’s Strong Start Fades in 3-1 Loss to North Florida

Jacksonville, FL – Anna Rita had a career-high ten blocks, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-1 match to North Florida on Saturday at the UNF Arena.

Austin Peay State University began the first set on an 8-2 run. North Florida cut their deficit to two at 9-7. A 9-3 run from the Governors allowed them to go up 20-11 on the Ospreys. North Florida responded with a 7-0 run to get back within one of the Govs at 23-22.

The set was tied at 24 from a Governor attack error, and the Ospreys took the lead from a service ace. A kill from Payton Deidesheimer, followed by consecutive Ospreys’ attack errors, allowed the APSU Govs to take the first set, 27-25.

The two teams exchanged points, tying the set at 7. North Florida went on an 11-2 run to take the 18-9 lead. The APSU Govs cut their deficit to seven at 20-13, but the Ospreys ended the set on a 5-0 run to take the 25-13 second set win.

The Governors battled back at the beginning of the third set, going on a 6-0 run. The Ospreys overcame their early trail, with a kill tying the set at 9. The two teams went back and forth, as a kill by Kayleigh Ryan gave the set its final tie at 12. The Ospreys earned 13 of the set’s final 17 points, giving them the 25-16 set win.

The fourth set started back-and-forth as an Ospreys service error tied the set at 8. UNF extended their lead to six at 15-9 with consecutive kills. The APSU Govs cut their deficit to three at 18-15 with a service ace from Emma Loiars, but the Ospreys ended the fourth set on a 7-2 run, giving them the 25-17 set win.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team hosts Stetson on October 25th and Florida Gulf Coast on October 26th at the Winfield Dunn Center.