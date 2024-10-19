Austin Peay State University Cross Country Runners Post Impressive Season Bests at Angel Mounds Invitational

Evansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross-country team traveled to Evansville, Indiana for the Angel Mounds Invitational on Friday. It was highlighted by eleven Gov runners posting a season-best.

Shaye Foster led the women for the fourth time this year, who finished 20th overall in the 6K with a season-best time of 22:36.0. She was followed closely by Ashley Doyle, who finished 32nd with a time of 22:57.5. Sydney Freeman, Savannah Fruth, Mary Kate French, and Jaedyn Stalnecker all posted personal bests.

Jackson Fowler led the men for the third straight meet, and for the seventh time in his career, finishing with a time of 26:39.6 in the 8K. Jacob Schweigardt, Lucas Bales, William Keefer, and Jacob Bormet all posted personal bests, while Richard Lebron posted a season best.

The Austin Peay State University cross country teams return to action on November 1st, 2024 for the ASUN Championships in Jacksonville, Florida.