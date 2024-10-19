55.2 F
Clarksville
Saturday, October 19, 2024
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Men's Tennis Wraps Up Fall Season with Wins...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Wraps Up Fall Season with Wins at UTC Steve Baras Invite

News Staff
By News Staff
Tom Bolton, Glen Arnet Shine in Singles; Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Claims Final Day Wins in Chattanooga. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Tom Bolton, Glen Arnet Shine in Singles; Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Claims Final Day Wins in Chattanooga. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisChattanooga, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team picked up two singles and one doubles victory on the final day of the UTC Steve Baras Invite, Saturday. 

Tom Bolton defeated Samford’s Benjamin Kilblinger in singles matches, 6-2, 6-3. Glen Arnet took a 7-5, 6-3 win over Tennessee State’s Alex Adamec. 

Hogan Stoker and Lucas Ranciaro defeated Chattanooga’s Sebastian Johnson and Matej Laibl 6-4 in doubles. 

Results

Singles

Hoan Mouret (UAB) def. Giovanni Becchis, 6-4, 6-1

Will Gray (Samford) def. Aeneas Schaub, 6-0, 6-2

Elia Lauper (TTU) def. Lucas Ranciaro, 6-4, 3-6, 10-6

Tom Bolton def. Benjamin Kilblinger, 6-2, 6-3

Glen Arnet def. Alex Adamec (TSU), 7-5, 6-3

Martin Schwartzman (Samford) def. Javier Tortajada, 2-6, 7-5, 10-2

Alex Pinkston (Lipscomb) def. Riichi Nagatake, 6-4, 7-5

Doubles

Henrique Ushizima and Oliver Theony (Lipscomb) def. Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub, 6-3

Juan Lombisano and Facundo Perlov (Lipscomb) def. Giovanni Becchis and Tom Bolton, 6-2

Walker Valentine and Carter Ramthun (UTC) def. Javier Tortajada and Glen Arnet, 6-2

Hogan Stoker and Lucas Ranciaro def. Sebastian Johnson and Matej Laibl (UTC), 6-4

Previous article
#11 Tennessee Vols Football Stuns #7 Alabama with Late Comeback, 24-17 Victory at Neyland Stadium
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information