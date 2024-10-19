Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Wraps Up Fall Season with Wins at UTC Steve Baras Invite

Chattanooga, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team picked up two singles and one doubles victory on the final day of the UTC Steve Baras Invite, Saturday.

Tom Bolton defeated Samford’s Benjamin Kilblinger in singles matches, 6-2, 6-3. Glen Arnet took a 7-5, 6-3 win over Tennessee State’s Alex Adamec.

Hogan Stoker and Lucas Ranciaro defeated Chattanooga’s Sebastian Johnson and Matej Laibl 6-4 in doubles.

Results

Singles

Hoan Mouret (UAB) def. Giovanni Becchis, 6-4, 6-1

Will Gray (Samford) def. Aeneas Schaub, 6-0, 6-2

Elia Lauper (TTU) def. Lucas Ranciaro, 6-4, 3-6, 10-6

Tom Bolton def. Benjamin Kilblinger, 6-2, 6-3

Glen Arnet def. Alex Adamec (TSU), 7-5, 6-3

Martin Schwartzman (Samford) def. Javier Tortajada, 2-6, 7-5, 10-2

Alex Pinkston (Lipscomb) def. Riichi Nagatake, 6-4, 7-5

Doubles

Henrique Ushizima and Oliver Theony (Lipscomb) def. Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub, 6-3

Juan Lombisano and Facundo Perlov (Lipscomb) def. Giovanni Becchis and Tom Bolton, 6-2

Walker Valentine and Carter Ramthun (UTC) def. Javier Tortajada and Glen Arnet, 6-2

Hogan Stoker and Lucas Ranciaro def. Sebastian Johnson and Matej Laibl (UTC), 6-4