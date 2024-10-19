44.9 F
Clarksville
Saturday, October 19, 2024
News

Clarksville has the Third Most Expensive Gas Prices in Tennessee

Tennessee Gas Prices Surge 12 Cents

News Staff
Gas Pump. (AAA)

Tennessee falls to the 10th least expensive market in the nation

AAANashville, TN – Gas prices across the state reversed course and surged 12 cents higher over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.85 which is 10 cents more expensive than one month ago but 30 cents less than one year ago.  

“We’re likely seeing the effects of crude oil prices wobbling higher in the form of gas price increases across the state,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, even with the increases we saw over last week, we’re still seeing prices 30 cents less expensive than we were at this time last year.” 

National Gas Prices

The national average for a gallon of gas popped three pennies higher to $3.20 since last week as large swaths of the country deal with severe back-to-back storm damage. Like Hurricane Helene, Milton will not severely impact national gasoline supplies but will affect demand in areas with destroyed infrastructure, flooded roads, and power outages.

Overseas, the tension between Iran and Israel continues, which is causing a slow wobbling in the price of oil but no steady upward movement.
 
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand surged from 8.52 million b/d last week to 9.65. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks plunged from 221.2 million barrels to 214.9, while gasoline production increased last week, averaging 10.2 million barrels daily.    
 
Today’s national average for a gallon of gas is $3.20, a penny less than a month ago and 40 cents less than a year ago.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell by 33 cents to settle at $73.24 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 5.8 million barrels from the previous week. At 422.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Tennessee Regional Prices 

  • Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($2.92), Jackson ($2.89), Clarksville ($2.89) 
  • Least expensive metro markets – Morristown ($2.74), Knoxville ($2.76), Kingsport ($2.82) 

Tennessee Gas Price Averages 

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline) 

vcsPRAsset_522440_105553_279a6033-181d-4f41-a971-72bcb183d553_0 Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago
Tennessee $2.854 $2.858 $2.736 $2.758 $3.158
Chattanooga $2.825 $2.850 $2.643 $2.605 $3.049
Knoxville $2.764 $2.766 $2.743 $2.825 $3.164
Memphis $2.849 $2.851 $2.792 $2.829 $3.213
Nashville $2.929 $2.935 $2.761 $2.738 $3.178
Click here to view current gasoline price averages

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

 
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.
 
ACG belongs to the National AAA Federation, with more than 64 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
 
For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
