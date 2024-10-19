Clarksville Montgomery County Industrial Development Board, CMCSS Launch CDL-A Training Program for High School Students

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) is pleased to announce a collaboration with Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) to provide CDL-A training and licensing to high school Students through a career Technical Education (CTE) program lead by the Armored Trucking Academy, LLC.

The IDB was awarded $100,000 through a TVA Economic Development Workforce Invest grant to fund 25 CMCSS Students over the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years to earn their CDL-A. ?As a match requirement, the IDB is providing an in-kind lease of 1490 Dunlop Lane to Armored Trucking Academy for the duration of this project.? CDL-A training will be provided at no cost to the students or CMCSS. ?

Students in their senior year of high school at any of CMCSS’s eight traditional high schools who are eighteen years old are eligible to participate. Program graduates will earn a CDL-A Certification while learning industry specific soft skills, equipment training and associated software. The program is designed to prepare students for careers as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers, industrial truck and tractor operators, light truck drivers, regional CDL-A truck drivers, and delivery drivers.

“Truck drivers are essential workers needed for the supply chain to function without interruption. The current average age for this profession is 45; with an aging workforce the need is urgent for new, young talent to revitalize this declining trade. The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System graduates who complete this training are that new young talent.” – Chris Self, Director of Workforce Development, Clarksville Montgomery County Industrial Development Board.

“CMCSS is excited to partner with the IDB and Armored Trucking Academy to develop a program that will afford the students of Clarksville-Montgomery County an opportunity to master the skills needed for another high skill, high demand job from industry professionals. By earning a CDL-A while still in high school, students will open a variety of doors into a multitude of careers and companies, and will, quite literally, be able to drive the trajectory of their future.” – Dr. Dayna Paine, CMCSS Career and Technical Education Director

“TVA Economic Development is committed to supporting our communities. Workforce Invest allows us to invest in programs that address specific workforce and education needs at a local level. Each project funded provides needed training to current and future workers to support industry demand. We are proud to support the Clarksville Montgomery County Industrial Development Board’s CDL-A Training Program,” said John Bradley, Senior Vice President of Economic Development for TVA.

About the Industrial Development Board

The IDB mission is to help foster growth in the community through the recruitment of industry and good-paying jobs to Clarksville Montgomery County. The IDB meets on the second Wednesday of each month.

Meetings are open to the public and notices are posted at the Economic Development Council office, City Hall and the Montgomery County Courts Complex, and online at www.clarksvilletned.com/meetings/.