CMCSS releases information on FAFSA, Tennessee Promise for 2025

Montgomery County, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) Seniors may be eligible to apply for the Tennessee Promise. As explained by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission & Student Assistance Corporation, “Tennessee resident/U.S. citizen/eligible non-citizen/students who graduate from an eligible high school, homeschool, or earn a GED/HISET (prior to 19th birthday) can receive an award at an eligible postsecondary institution toward tuition and mandatory fees after all other gift aid has been first applied.”

Several eligibility requirements apply, including:

Students must attend mandatory meetings and participate in a mentoring program.

College students must attend full-time and continue participating in the mentoring program.

Students must perform 8 hours of community service prior to each term the award is received.

Learn more about eligibility requirements here.

To access the TN Promise application, click here. The deadline for seniors to apply for the TN Promise is November 1st, 2024.

Resources for parents and guardians.

Student Portal

STOP. DROP. FAFSA Event – January 6th – 17th, 2025

Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

All CMCSS high schools will host a Stop, Drop, FAFSA event between January 6 – 17, 2025. School leaders will help students understand the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) process, answer questions regarding the application, and assist with the next steps.

Confusion surrounding the FAFSA application process is one of the most common reasons students do not fill out the forms. School leaders encourage all CMCSS Seniors to complete the application to know of any available aid. Many colleges, universities, and technical schools require completion of the FAFSA as part of the admission process, whether students qualify or not. The Tennessee Promise requires completion of the application by April 15th, 2025.

For families who may have questions or need additional assistance understanding the application process, CMCSS has several helpful resources.



There were major changes and improvements to the 2025-2025 FAFSA form. Families can find information from studentaid.gov concerning the 2025-2026 FAFSA (Coming Soon).

Help for Families

Phone Helpline: Students can call and speak with a live person who can provide assistance regarding the application process. Live support is available by calling 931.553.1189 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on the following days: January 31st, February 1st, 2nd, 2025.

Email Helpline: Parents and students can email FAFSA@cmcss.net where they will be connected with Becky Padgett, Leslie Parreco, and Chris Pugh for help and guidance.

Text Helpline: Students and parents can text FAFSA to 335577 to receive mobile support from “Get Schooled.” The mobile program assists students with a variety of services.

NSCC FAFSA Parent Night Info

Video Tutorials: Assistance is available from collegefortn.org with a video instructional series.

Prior to Filling out the FAFSA: How to Create an FSA ID

Antes de completar la FAFSA 2024-2025: Cómo crear una FAFSA ID

Part 1: Introduction to the 2024-2025 FAFSA Student Application

Part 2: Student Personal Circumstances

Part 3: Student Demographics

Part 4: Student Financials & Colleges

Part 5: Parent Application

Part 6: Parent Demographics

Family Webinars: Family webinars are offered every Monday night at 6:30pm (CT) from January 8th to March 25th, 2024. Access the webinar link here.The THEC/TSAC Outreach team will conduct a live demonstration of the 2024–25 FAFSA.

If you have questions about completing the FAFSA or simply want to watch a demonstration of completing the FAFSA before tackling it yourself, please register for the Monday night that works best with your schedule.

Email Support: Families can receive support from the state FAFSA support team (FAFSA.Help@tn.gov) or the CMCSS FAFSA support team (Fafsa@cmcss.net.)