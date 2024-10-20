Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Concludes Fall Season at Xavier Invitational in Cincinnati

Clarksville, TN – The first fall slate under first-year head coach Easton Key comes to a close when the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team tees off at the Xavier Invitational presented by Gateway Logistics, Monday and Tuesday, at Maketewah Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Connecticut, Detriot Mercy, IU Indy, Morehead State, Northern Kentucky, Oakland, Purdue Fort Wayne, Southern Indiana, Tennessee Tech, and Xavier in the 11-team, 64-player field.

In last season’s Xavier Invitational, the Governors finished in ninth place, led by a 29th-place finish from Jakob Falk Schollert.

This season, Seth Smith leads the APSU Govs off the first tee after picking up his first collegiate win at Murray State’s The Buddy last time out. Smith, the reigning Atlantic Sun Conference Golfer of the Week, ranks second on the team with a 70.18 stroke average, three rounds in the 60s, and nine rounds at even or under par. Smith also is one of two Governors with 11 counting scores in 11 rounds played.

Patton Samuels, who leads the Governors with a 67.91 stroke average, is next on the tee. Samuels has shot under par in all 11 rounds he has played at Austin Peay State University and also leads the team with eight rounds in the 60s. In addition, Samuels is one of two Governors with 11 counting scores in 11 rounds played this season.

With a 71.91 scoring average, freshman Grady Cox is next up for Austin Peay State University. In his first collegiate season, Cox has carded 10 counting scores in 11 rounds played, in addition to carding two rounds in the 60s and five rounds at even or under par.

Next up for APSU is Reece Britt, who has played to a 72.00 scoring average this season. Britt has carded nine counting scores in 11 rounds played and has shot one round in the 60s and six rounds at even or under par this year.

Finally, Michael Long rounds out the lineup for Austin Peay State University. Long has posted a 75.78 scoring average and two counting scores in six rounds played while in the lineup. Long has also tallied a pair of rounds at even or under par this season.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Purdue Fort Wayne, Southern Indiana, and Xavier for the first two rounds of the Xavier Invitational, which begins with a Monday 7:00am CT shotgun start. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.