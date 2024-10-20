Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for October 20th – 24th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This week in Clarksville-Montgomery County, expect pleasant autumn weather with sunny skies during the day and cooler, crisp nights.

Patchy fog will be present in the early mornings, but sunshine will dominate the forecast, with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s, and lows dipping into the 40s.

Expect sunny skies after morning fog Sunday, with a high near 75. Winds will remain calm throughout the day.

Clear skies will persist Sunday night, with patchy fog developing after 2:00am. The low will drop to around 41 degrees with calm winds.

The work week gets started Monday with patchy morning fog. The fog will clear up leaving abundant sunshine and a high near 78. Winds will stay calm, turning east at around 5 mph.

Monday night skies will remain mostly clear, and temperatures will dip to 46 degrees, with calm winds continuing.

Sunny skies return Tuesday with a high near 80, accompanied by light south-southeast winds shifting to south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear, with a low of 52 degrees and a light south wind of around 5 mph.

Another sunny day is forecasted Wednesday, with highs near 80. Winds will shift from south to west at 5 to 10 mph by the afternoon.

Wednesday night will see clear skies with a low of 49 degrees, as winds turn west-northwest at 5 mph, becoming northerly after midnight.

Sunny conditions continue Thursday, but cooler temperatures will return with a high near 71.

Thursday Night will see mostly clear skies and a low of around 45 degrees.

Overall, expect beautiful autumn days with sunny, mild conditions and cool, crisp nights, perfect for outdoor activities.