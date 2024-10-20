Hopkinsville Community College to Host Annual Fall Fest on October 24th

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host its annual Community Fall Fest on Thursday, October 24th, 2024, from 5:00pm until 7:00pm.

The campus will be open to the public for trick-or-treating along with a full schedule of free activities: HCC trick-or-treat bags provided to children, games and activities, a photo booth, Community partner booths, Music DJ, and much more.

HCC encourages participants to wear costumes but leave any toy weapons at home to help promote safety.

The event will be held outdoors. Rain date is Friday, October 25th. Follow HCC’s Facebook page for event updates.

