Marsha Blackburn Discusses Federal Support for Nolichucky River Flood Recovery

Nashville, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) met with local and state officials to receive an update on repairs following the devastating damages caused by Hurricane Helene.

In Washington County, Senator Blackburn met with families who have lost loved ones, homes, and businesses during the destruction alongside Governor Bill Lee and Deputy Governor and Commissioner of Transportation for Tennessee Butch Eley.

In Greene County, Senator Blackburn received an update on the reconstruction of Kinser Bridge, which was washed away in the Nolichucky River during the storm.

“Our staff is working every single day to help people with flood recovery, and right now people are trying to get things cleaned up and cleaned out so they can make assessments about rebuilding and what recovery is going to look like,” stated Senator Blackburn.

“Our goal at the federal level is to continue to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to get these projects completed as quickly as possible. We continue to lift up those who have felt the wrath of this storm in prayer,” Senator Blackburn said.

