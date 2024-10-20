58.7 F
Clarksville
Sunday, October 20, 2024
HomePoliticsMarsha Blackburn Discusses Federal Support for Nolichucky River Flood Recovery
Politics

Marsha Blackburn Discusses Federal Support for Nolichucky River Flood Recovery

News Staff
By News Staff
Senator Marsha Blackburn, First Lady Maria Lee and Governor Bill Lee.
Senator Marsha Blackburn, First Lady Maria Lee and Governor Bill Lee.

U.S. SenateNashville, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) met with local and state officials to receive an update on repairs following the devastating damages caused by Hurricane Helene.

In Washington County, Senator Blackburn met with families who have lost loved ones, homes, and businesses during the destruction alongside Governor Bill Lee and Deputy Governor and Commissioner of Transportation for Tennessee Butch Eley.

In Greene County, Senator Blackburn received an update on the reconstruction of Kinser Bridge, which was washed away in the Nolichucky River during the storm.

“Our staff is working every single day to help people with flood recovery, and right now people are trying to get things cleaned up and cleaned out so they can make assessments about rebuilding and what recovery is going to look like,” stated Senator Blackburn.

“Our goal at the federal level is to continue to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to get these projects completed as quickly as possible. We continue to lift up those who have felt the wrath of this storm in prayer,” Senator Blackburn said.

Related

Resources for Tennesseans Impacted by Hurricane Helene

Previous article
APSU Soccer Clinches 2-0 Shutout Over West Georgia in ASUN Play
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information