APSU Men’s Basketball Set to Face Tennessee Tech in Charity Exhibition in Cookeville

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team offers a preview of its 2024-25 season with a Tuesday 6:00pm charity exhibition against Tennessee Tech at the Hooper Eblen Center in Cookeville, Tennessee.

Head coach Corey Gipson returns for season two at the helm of his alma mater after leading Austin Peay to a 19-16 overall record and 10-6 mark in Atlantic Sun Conference play last season. Gipson’s 19 wins from a season ago are tied for the most by a first-year head coach in program history, while the 10-win turnaround was the second-best in program history.

The 2024-25 Governors return six student-athletes from last year’s that made the 2024 ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship game, including five letterwinners. The group is highlighted by Preseason All-ASUN Team selections, Sai Witt and Isaac Haney.

Witt and Haney became the first duo to earn preseason recognition by the ASUN Conference and were the second and third all-time selections to the preseason list.

Nine newcomers, consisting of six veterans and a trio of freshmen, grace the 94th roster in program history. The six veterans bring a combined 17 seasons, over 410 games played, and over 300 starts of experience to Clarksville.

A 2023-24 NAIA National Champion and First Team All-American, Quan Lax transferred from Freed Hardeman where he spent the previous three seasons. The Bolivar, Tennessee native averaged 13.4 points and 3.7 assists per game last season, while sporting a 2.08 assist-turnover ratio.

LJ Thomas joins the Govs after spending his first two collegiate seasons at North Carolina State where he appeared in 42 games for the Wolfpack. Thomas’s first-collegiate came in a two-minute performance against Austin Peay in Nov. 2022.

A pair of teammates from Moberly Area Community College – Akili Evans and Tekao Carpenter – also join the Govs this season. Carpenter was a 2023-24 NJCAA Division I Third Team All-American last season, while Evans averaged 10.6 points and 6.3 rebounds across 27 games for the Greyhounds.

After finishing fourth in ASUN Conference play last season and advancing to the ASUN Championship game for the first time in program history, Austin Peay was picked to finish third in the ASUN Preseason Coaches Poll and third in the Preseason Media Poll.

The Governors and Golden Eagles last met in a November 1st charity exhibition last season, in which Austin Peay came away with an 82-43 victory at F&M Bank Arena.

The Fastbreak

The 95th season of Austin Peay State University men’s basketball officially begins with Tuesday’s charity game against long-time rival, Tennessee Tech.

The game marks the 151st all-time meeting between the Governors and Golden Eagles. Tennessee Tech leads the all-time series, 77-74. It is just the second time the two teams have met in an exhibition.

Austin Peay State University defeated Tennessee Tech 82-43, Nov. 1, 2023 in the charity game that promoted Operation Stand Down Tennessee.

APSU has won 15-straight exhibition games entering tomorrow’s contest.

Austin Peay State University’s roster is comprised of six returners and nine newcomers.

The 2024 ASUN Sixth Man of the Year Sai Witt is APSU’s top-returning scorer (512) and rebounder (190) from last season.

Both Witt and Isaac Haney were named Preseason All-ASUN Team selections, marking the first time Austin Peay has had multiple selections to the preseason team in program history.



In addition to Witt and Haney, Austin Peay State University also returns Hansel Enmanuel, Daniel Loos, JaVar Daniel, and Anton Brookshire. Brookshire is the lone returner who did not see action last season after redshirting.



Three Govs – Tate McCubbin, Bowen Hammer, and Terrell Gaines – all look to make their collegiate debuts for the APSU Govs this season.

About the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Tennessee Tech went 10-21 during the 2023-24 season, including a 5-13 mark in Ohio Valley Conference play.

The Golden Eagles missed the OVC Tournament last season and were picked to finish last in the OVC Preseason Poll.

Tennessee Tech made eight offseason additions in the form of six transfers and two freshmen.

Jaylon Johnson highlights the group of veteran newcomers after averaging 15.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game last season at the College of Southern Idaho.

Tennessee Tech had two players selected to the OVC’s Preseason Players to Watch in its two top-returning scorers, Rodney Johnson Jr. and Daniel Egbuniwe.

Johnson Jr. averaged 10.5 points per game last season while shooting 45.8% from the field in 26 appearances.

Egbuniwe averaged 7.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, while making 29 starts in the Golden Eagles’ frontcourt.

Follow the APSU Govs

Next Up for APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team officially tips off its 2024-25 season against Union on November 4th, 2024, for a 7:00pm game on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. Before tipping off the season, Austin Peay State University will host its fourth annual Govs Madness on Thursday 6:00pm, and also will host a charity alumni game at F&M Bank Arena on October 28th at 7:00pm.