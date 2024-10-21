59 F
APSU Men’s Tennis Wraps Up Fall Season with Three Victories at Chattanooga Tournament

By News Staff
Giovanni Becchis, Tom Bolton, Lucas Ranciaro Shine as Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Ends Fall Tennis Season on a High Note. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisChattanooga, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team concluded the fall season with three singles wins, Sunday, in the final round of the UTC Steve Baras Invite. 

Giovanni Becchis took a 6-2, 6-2 win over Tennessee Tech’s Darek Kuczynski. Tom Bolton defeated Elia Lauper of TTU, 7-5, 6-2. Rounding out the Governor’s wins was Lucas Ranciaro with a 6-3, 6-2 victory against Samford’s Benjamin Kiblinger. 

The Governors will be back in action for Atlantic Sun Conference play this spring. 

Results

Singles

Giovanni Becchis def. Darek Kuczynski (TTU), 6-2, 6-2
Lukas Krause (TTU) def. Aeneas Schaub, 3-6, 7-5, 10-6
Tom Bolton def. Elia Lauper (TTU), 7-5, 6-2
Lucas Ranciaro def. Benjamin Kiblinger (Samford), 6-3, 6-4
Martin Schwartzman (Samford) def. Glen Arnet, 6-2, 7(11)-6(9)

