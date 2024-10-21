APSU to Host Annual G.H.O.S.T. Event for Safe Halloween Fun

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is gearing up to welcome thousands of Clarksville-area residents for its annual G.H.O.S.T. (Greater Halloween Options for Safe Trick-or-Treating) event on Sunday, October 2th7, 2024. The popular Halloween celebration will take place from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on APSU’s main campus.

Hosted by the Student Government Association (SGA), the G.H.O.S.T. event invites local families to enjoy a safe and fun-filled trick-or-treating experience. APSU student organizations and campus clubs will be on hand, dressed in Halloween costumes, to hand out candy and books to children in the community.

This family-friendly event has become a staple in the Clarksville area, attracting nearly 5,000 people each year. In addition to trick-or-treating, attendees can expect festive activities and a vibrant Halloween atmosphere across the APSU campus.

“G.H.O.S.T. is one of the most anticipated events of the year for our students and the community,” said an APSU spokesperson. “It gives our student organizations the opportunity to connect with local families and offer a safe environment for kids to enjoy Halloween.”

The event is free and open to the public. Families are encouraged to arrive early to take part in the festivities, and children are welcome to come dressed in their favorite costumes.

For more information about the G.H.O.S.T. event, including directions and parking information, visit APSU’s official website or social media pages.