Clarksville Pets of the Week for October 21st, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of October 21st, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Oceana is a young one year old female Labrador/PitBull mix. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading home with her forever family. She does well with treats and enjoys walks and being outside. These are wonderful family dogs. Come for a meet and greet, and fall in love with your new best friend! For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Jerry is a 2 year old adult male mix breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his forever home. Sweet boy. Currently weighs 41 pounds and is good with kids and other dogs. Easy to walk on the leash as well. Will make some lucky family a great companion.

Cam is a small 14 week old male DomesticShorthair mix kitten. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. This boy is a gentle sweetheart. He can go home the same day.

Chanley is a lovely 2 year old female Domestic Shorthair mix She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed upon adoption. Chanley is ready for her forever home. Come see her and you won’t be disappointed!

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard and play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Billie Pawliday is a sweet female Tabby kitten. This girl is litter trained, spayed and fully vetted. She is a climber! She is so happy to be your constant companion. Where you go, she goes. She loves attention. Billie is great with cats, dogs & children.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County

Tesla is about 18 months old and a lovely Australian Shepherd/Shepherd mix. She is fully vetted and her fees include vaccinations, deworm HW test and spayed. She would make a great family or possibly a farm dog. She is good with other dogs but not cats and would need to be livestock tested if going to a farm. She would be good with children (but possibly not young toddlers as she is higher energy) but she loves people and would be an excellent addition to your family.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a 3 and a half year old female Black Labrador Retriever mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and keeps her kennel very clean. She is a happy, energetic girl who would be great as a hiking or jogging partner. She does well with other dogs and children but as always meet and greets are required. This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her.

If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Silva is a 1 year old female Weimaraner mix. She is fully vetted, microchipped and spayed. Silva is dog selective so she will need a meet and greet with potential furry siblings. Silva also does best in a home without small children.

She is really a super sweet girl with lots of love to give. Silva would love a family with a yard, and going on adventures.

Silva can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Toban is a young male Hound mix. He is neutered, microchipped, fully vetted and doing great with house training. This guy is friendly, funny, affectionate and very playful. He loves his doggie friends and enjoys being around water too. He will be great with other dogs and children. He will be a medium to larger size boy so a yard to run around in and toys would be amazing and any outdoor adventures would be wonderful.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Caroline (Older Black Lab mix) & Karma(Blk & White Pit mix) are two current residents at the Farm. Both girls are fully vetted and keep their kennels clean. Karma is 5 years old and very high energy but does settle down and loves curling up with her people. She loves children but is dog selective so meet and greets are required if other furry siblings are in the home. Caroline is a bit older of the 2 and really loves being inside. She does need to be the only dog in the home please.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue



Lisa is usually running adoption events each weekend with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her Facebook page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Silverstone is a 10 week old female kitten. She is ready for pre-adoption now. Fully vetted, will be spayed this week and litter trained. Silverstone loves to climb so a cat tower would be great! She plays hard then curls up in a lap for a nap.

She is still a kitten and plays a bit rough so she might be a bit much right now for young kids but does get along great with other cats and is still nervous around dogs but with consistent, slow introductions and possibly a very calm, cat savvy dog she will come around. She is a joy to be around.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Winnie the Pooch is a 5 year old Boxer/Labrador mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped, dewormed, HW negative, on HW/ flea/tick prevention and house/kennel trained. She has done well around other dogs and good with calmer, respectful children but never been around cats.

Winnie’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions @Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/winnie-the-pooch or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Hashori (Female/white/tan) & Piccolo ( Male/Brown/Black) are looking for their forever families. These litter mates ARE NOT bonded so can go to separate homes. They are both fully vetted, house trained, spayed and neutered. They are Hound mixes. Miss Hashori is very playful and food motivated so she could benefit from a very active family who will get her outside and exercise. She is great with other dogs but prefers no cats.

She would do well with a family familiar with the Hound breed which are known for intelligence and be able to guide her in becoming her best self. Piccolo also does great with other dogs and loves running and playing with kids. He enjoys learning new things and going on adventures. He loves his people so much!

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love and patience is all they need.

Their adoption fees are all waived and come with 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod Garage

Miss Lucy is an adult female Miniature Poodle. She is smart, protective, affectionate (will crawl under the covers and sleep with you) and currently in a Foster program. In the program she is learning things aren’t always scary and she is great with kids and they are working on her being around other dogs but for now does prefer to be the only dog in the home. She is fully vetted and spayed. She will need a warm, caring home where she can continue learning and knows she is safe and loved.

If you would like to be part of her journey, can be that special person for her and for more details and applications call 931.801.1907 or email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing