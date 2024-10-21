U.S. Marshals Arrest Clarksville Murder Suspect Turnity Rossell in Memphis

Memphis, TN – U.S. Marshals have arrested Turnity Rossell, age 22, for First Degree Murder.

On October 28th, 2019, Clarksville Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of 16 Hand Village Avenue, Clarksville, Tennessee. It was found that Serdyrin Brown, age 22, was shot there in an incident. He was taken for medical care and pronounced dead at the hospital.

On June 4th, 2024, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Turnity Rossell for this crime. The warrant was for First Degree Murder and Aggravated Robbery. On September 24th, 2024, this case was adopted by the U.S. Marshals Middle Tennessee Fugitive Task Force.

The Middle Tennessee Fugitive Task Force developed information that Rossell was in the Memphis, Tennessee, area. On September 24th, 2024, they requested that the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force assist with locating Rossell.

On October 17th, 2024, the Two Rivers Task Force went to a residence near the intersection of S. Mendenhall and Colony in an effort to locate Rossell. They were aided by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team and the Memphis Police Fugitive Apprehension Team.

Rossell was located and placed under arrest. He initially tried to lie about his identity however he soon stopped trying to mislead the Task Force investigators. Rossell was taken to the Shelby County Detention Center without incident.

The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force is a multi-agency task force within Western Tennessee. The TRVFTF has offices in Memphis and Jackson, and its membership is composed of Deputy U.S. Marshals, Shelby, Fayette, and Tipton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Memphis and Jackson Police Officers, Tennessee Department of Correction Special Agents, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Since 2021, the TRVFTF has captured over 2,600 violent fugitives and sexual predators.