APSU Football’s Carson Smith Named UAC Special Teams Player of the Week

Clarksville, TN – After making a pair of field goals and hitting a career-long 51-yard field goal in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team’s 13-7 win at Utah Tech, Carson Smith was named the United Athletic Conference Specialist of the Week for the first time, the league announced Monday.

Smith is the third Governor to be named the league’s special teams player of the week this season, joining punter Dominik Stadlman and return specialist Romon Copeland Jr. Austin Peay State University is the only team to have won the UAC’s Specialist of the Week award multiple times this season.

A redshirt junior from Belmont, North Carolina, Smith went 2-for-3 and hit field goals from 39 and 51 yards against the Trailblazers. He also tacked on an extra point to lead the APSU Govs with seven points scored in the contest.

Smith’s 51-yard field goal was the longest by a Governor since Maddux Trujillo’s program-record 55-yard field goal against Jacksonville State (10/29/22). The 51-yard field goal also is tied for the fifth-longest in program history, 22nd-longest in the FCS this season, and fifth-longest in the UAC this season.

In addition, Smith kicked off four times and recorded four touchbacks, averaging 65.0 yards per kickoff against the Trailblazers.

Smith and the Governors return to Fortera Stadium for Homecoming when they host an October 26th, 3:00pm UAC contest against Tarleton State.

For news and updates throughout the 2024 season, follow Austin Peay State University football on X (@GovsFB) and Instagram (@GovsFootball) or stay tuned here at LetsGoPeay.com.