APSU Women’s Golf Tied for Third, Jillian Breedlove Shines With Career-Low Round in Hawai’i

Kapolei, Hawai’i – Led by a four-under 68 from Jillian Breedlove, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team is tied for third place with a team score of two-under 286 after one round at Hawai’i’s Rainbow Wahine Invitational, Monday, at Kapolei Golf Club.

Austin Peay is tied with Osaka Gakuin (Japan) and Nevada through 18 holes and is just two shots behind second-place UC Irvine. Colorado State leads the tournament with a score of 12-under 276 after one round, while the Rams’ Lacey Uchida is the individual leader after shooting eight-under 64 at the par-72, 6,231-yard course.

Breedlove carded six birdies en route to her career-low round and finished the day tied for third place. Kaley Campbell carded the second counting score for the APSU Govs, shooting an even-par 72 to finish tied for 20th. Erica Scutt and Abby Hirtzel provided the final two counting scores for Austin Peay, shooting one-over 73 to finish tied for 29th.

Rounding out the lineup for the Governors, Maggie Glass shot four-over 76 and is tied for 60th. Playing as individuals, Abby Jimenez shot six-over 78, and Autumn Spencer shot an 84; they finished tied for 73rd and 90th, respectively.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Osaka Gakuin and Kansas State for the second round of the Rainbow Wahine Invitational which begins with a Tuesday 2:00pm CT shotgun start. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.