Clarksville-Montgomery Schools Offer Info Sessions for Non-Certified Potential Teachers

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) Human Resources Department is hosting monthly information sessions to learn more about alternative pathways to teaching. No appointment is necessary to join the event.

All information sessions are offered on the second Thursday of every month at 4:00pm at Central Services Gracey (621 Gracey Avenue)

If you are interested in becoming an educator but do not hold a teaching certification, CMCSS can help. Turn your passion into purpose by obtaining a job-embedded license. Anyone with a bachelor’s degree from a regionally accredited institution is eligible to apply.

Learn more about the pathways to obtain TN licensure here. If you do not have an accredited Bachelor’s degree, or you are interested in learning more about the Teacher Residency Program, click here.

If you cannot attend in person, contact Sabrina Wasan at sabrina.wasan@cmcss.net to learn how to obtain job-embedded licensure and educator preparation through CMCSS’ partnerships with programs like iTeach Tennessee.

Find out what CMCSS offers through our employee benefits, professional development, teacher supports, and much more. Current positions are listed here.