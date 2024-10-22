80.1 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Clarksville Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Suspect in Walmart Counterfeiting Case

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Counterfeit case that occurred on October 19th, 2024, at Walmart, 3050 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, at approximately 3:50pm.

A black female used counterfeit bills to pay for items totaling approximately $1100.00. Images of the suspect were captured on video surveillance cameras, and detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying her.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Officer J. Barnes at 931.648.0656, ext.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

