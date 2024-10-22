Montgomery County Animal Care Pets of the Week for October 22nd, 2024

Clarksville, TN – As most folks are aware, our shelter, Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) is completely full of adoptable cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies.

This is a very critical as well as time sensitive situation and we want to start showcasing and highlighting as many available, adoptable pets from the shelter as possible so they can find their forever families.

All pets are fully vetted, some are already neutered and spayed which means they can go home the same day. The others will be immediately spayed and neutered before heading to their new homes.

Please take a moment to go to MCACC’s Petfinder page to check out all adoptables. www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN20&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Also, please feel free to share these pets, and of course, MCACC welcomes volunteers to come walk and spend time with all the animals so they can continue to interact with people and feel the love.

Tom is an adult mixed breed looking for his forever family. Fully vetted, will be neutered upon adoption. He is big on personality, loves hard treats and is good around kids and other dogs. Will do better with a harness to help with excited pulling.

Peggy is a 2 year old adult female Pit Bull Terrier. She is small, 39 pounds, sits quietly in her kennel but really loves being outside. Was friendly when around the other dogs in the yard. She is patiently waiting for her forever family. This sweet girl is fully vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. Come for a meet and greet!

Apollo is an adult male Black Labrador Retriever. He is fully vetted, microchipped and neutered so he can go home the same day! He is a bigger guy weighing about 90 pounds. He takes treats gently and is good on a leash. How can you resist that sweet face? Come down and meet this boy.

Jason is a male 8 week old American Wirehair Kitten. This sweet baby is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered before heading to his forever home. He loves all kinds of string toys and a cat tower. He loves to snuggle with other kitties.

Susie is a young female domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed upon adoption. She is looking for her forever home and will be an excellent companion.

Ma is a 3 year old female Adult Domestic Shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, litter trained and spayed so she can go home with her forever family the same day.

These wonderful pets and so many more are eagerly waiting for their forever families to come find them. If you are looking or know someone looking for a new family member please stop by and check out all these beautiful souls. Thank you.