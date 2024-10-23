56.6 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
HomeSportsAPSU Beach Volleyball signs Jordyn Beneteau
Sports

APSU Beach Volleyball signs Jordyn Beneteau

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball's Jordyn Beneteau.
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball's Jordyn Beneteau.

APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) first-year head beach volleyball coach Michael Hobson added Jordyn Beneteau to his inaugural signing class, Tuesday. 

An Ontario native, Beneteau comes to Clarksville after spending her freshman and sophomore seasons at St. Clair College, appearing in 48 sets across 27 matches for the Saints’ indoor volleyball team. 

Beneteau prepped at Kingsville District High School for head coach Daren Oneil. There, she was a First Team All-Star her freshman, sophomore, and senior seasons, and named her team’s most valuable player as a senior. 

Previous article
Clarksville Women’s Expo 2024 Expands to New Venue, Showcasing 70+ Women-Owned Businesses
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information