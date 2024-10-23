APSU Women’s Golf Finishes 10th at Rainbow Wahine Invitational

Kapolei, Hawai’i – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a two-under 286 in the final round of the Hawai’i’s Rainbow Wahine Invitational on Wednesday and finished in 10th place with a score of 787 at Kapolei Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University picked up one spot on the leaderboard in the final round and finished the event at 14-over par, just one shot behind host Hawai’i. The Governors also finished one shot ahead of 11th-place Eastern Michigan and five shots ahead of 12th-place Gonzaga.

Jillian Breedlove led the Governors in the final round, shooting a two-under 70 to pick up two spots on the leaderboard and finish tied for fourth with a score of six-under 210. Kaley Campbell also picked up two spots on the leaderboard in the final round, shooting even-par 72 to finish tied for 36th with a score of four-over 220.

Erica Scutt was Austin Peay State University’s biggest mover in the third round, shooting even-par 72 to pick up 15 spots and finish tied for 48th with a score of eight-over 224. Maggie Glass posted the final counting score for the APSU Govs in the final round, shooting even-par 72 to pick up 12 spots and finish tied for 71st with a score of 231.

Rounding out the lineup for the Governors, Abby Hirtzel shot two-over 74 to pick up seven spots on the field and finish in 56th with a score of 10-over 226.

Playing as an individual, Abby Jimenez shot a six-over 78 in the third round to finish in 86th with a score of 238. Autumn Spencer, who also played as an individual, shot an 80 in the third round and finished in 91st with an aggregate score of 247.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

With the fall schedule in the books, Austin Peay State University is back in action when it tees off at North Florida’s Momentum Transportation UNF Collegiate, March 3rd-4th, at Jacksonville Golf and Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida.

