Austin Peay State University to honor trailblazing students with First-Generation College Celebration Week November 4th-8th

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host its inaugural First-Generation College Celebration Week from November 4th-8th, honoring the trailblazing students across campus who are the first in their families to pursue higher education.
From scholarships and prize drawings to a town hall highlighting student engagement opportunities, APSU’s academic colleges and organizations are working to make the week an impactful experience.
“First-generation students make up about 34% of our enrollment, and we should be celebrating them – especially because they often face many unique challenges,” Student Success Coordinator Savannah Longo said. “It’s very important to us that we keep those students engaged in the APSU experience and help them navigate those challenges through graduation and beyond.”
The celebration will culminate with two events: a first-generation student T-shirt giveaway and photo ops on Friday, November 8th, in the Morgan University Center Plaza and a G1Govs-sponsored tailgate on Saturday, November 9th, before the APSU football game against Abilene Christian. Two $500 scholarships for first-generation students will be presented during the first quarter.
Austin Peay State University previously recognized its first-generation student population this year with a campus-wide pinning ceremony on August 23rd.
“We have a similar pinning ceremony for legacy students,” Longo said. “But we wanted something to mirror that and celebrate the students who are starting their own legacies.”
The university first held a pinning ceremony for all first-generation students in 2019 and phased the concept back in post-pandemic with smaller ceremonies for Purpose First Scholars starting in 2022.
“During those smaller-scale events, we had a panel of first-generation alumni, but they were mainly faculty and staff from APSU,” Longo said. “This summer, we were able to connect them with alumni who have gone on to other areas, creating a diverse panel of community members who could share their tips and experiences with new and current students.”
Ruben Torres, a 2019 graduate of the APSU Department of Chemistry who is now pursuing a doctorate at Vanderbilt University, said he spoke on the panel to give back to APSU.
“My biggest challenges [as a first-generation student] were navigating what classes to take and understanding what financial aid looked like,” he said. “Since my parents had no experience with any of that, they were in the same darkness as me … APSU helped make those tasks feel achievable, so college seemed like a more realistic goal.”
Torres hopes to work in a national laboratory after earning his doctorate. He credits APSU with setting him up for success and encouraged other first-generation college students to take advantage of campus resources.
Austin Peay State University has multiple student organizations dedicated to supporting first-generation college students like Torres, including G1Govs and a chapter of the Tri-Alpha Honor Society. First-generation students can also benefit from resources offered through TRIO Student Support Services, such as assistance with financial aid and career preparation.
“It’s a big deal for these students to be here, and being the first in your family to go to college can take a lot of effort,” Longo said. “We want to make sure we’re supporting and celebrating them throughout that process.”