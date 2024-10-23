Rho Kappa Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Funds Scholarship Endowment for Underserved Austin Peay State University Students

Clarksville, TN – The Rho Kappa Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Alumni Association recently made a generous donation to convert the Rho Kappa Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Scholarship to an endowment for Austin Peay State University (APSU) students.

To qualify for this scholarship, students must be sophomores with a 2.75 GPA in any major. Recipients must also show cultural diversity and be a member of an underserved population, with preference given to African American students.

,” said Omega Psi Phi alumni LaVar Jamison. “

Jamison added that the scholarship further emphasizes the fraternity’s commitment to education and connection to Austin Peay.

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. was founded on November 17th, 1911, at Howard University by three undergraduate students and their faculty advisor. It is the first international fraternal organization founded on the campus of a historically Black college. The Cardinal Principles of Omega Psi Phi are Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance and Uplift. The fraternity’s motto is “Friendship is Essential to the Soul.”

The alumni brothers of the Rho Kappa Chapter established this endowment as an educational opportunity for African American students with financial need and to uphold the fraternity’s second Cardinal Principle of Scholarship. It is their hope that their alma mater may continue to prepare the next generation of leaders to leave a legacy of being a Bridge Builder.

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment or support other fundraising initiatives, contact APSU Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.