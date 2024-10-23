60.9 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
HomeNewsTennessee Gas Prices Drop Six Cents, Now Averaging $2.79 Statewide
News

Tennessee Gas Prices Drop Six Cents, Now Averaging $2.79 Statewide

Tennessee is now the 4th least expensive market in the nation

News Staff
By News Staff
Gas Pump. (AAA)

AAANashville, TN – Gas prices across the state dropped six cents, on average, over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.79 which is two cents more expensive than one month ago but 31 cents less than one year ago.  

“Gas prices are moving in a much more favorable direction for drivers, likely due to both crude oil and gasoline futures prices dropping last week,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We’ll likely see some fluctuation in our gas prices this week, but lower oil prices should help to keep a ceiling on prices at the pump in the short term.” 

National Gas Prices

Today’s national average for a gallon of gas is $3.17, four cents less than one month ago and 38 cents less than a year ago. 

Tennessee Regional Prices 

  • Most expensive metro markets – Jackson ($2.86), Johnson City ($2.86), Memphis ($2.83) 
  • Least expensive metro markets – Morristown ($2.71), Chattanooga ($2.72), Knoxville ($2.74) 

Tennessee Gas Price Averages 

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline) 

vcsPRAsset_522440_105553_279a6033-181d-4f41-a971-72bcb183d553_0 Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago
Tennessee $2.795 $2.800 $2.854 $2.771 $3.102
Chattanooga $2.726 $2.733 $2.825 $2.737 $2.969
Knoxville $2.746 $2.748 $2.764 $2.780 $3.128
Memphis $2.837 $2.838 $2.849 $2.796 $3.165
Nashville $2.829 $2.832 $2.929 $2.803 $3.118
Click here to view current gasoline price averages

 

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.
 
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 64 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
 
For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
Previous article
APSU Beach Volleyball signs Jordyn Beneteau
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information