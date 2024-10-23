Tennessee Gas Prices Drop Six Cents, Now Averaging $2.79 Statewide

Nashville, TN – Gas prices across the state dropped six cents, on average, over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.79 which is two cents more expensive than one month ago but 31 cents less than one year ago.

“Gas prices are moving in a much more favorable direction for drivers, likely due to both crude oil and gasoline futures prices dropping last week,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We’ll likely see some fluctuation in our gas prices this week, but lower oil prices should help to keep a ceiling on prices at the pump in the short term.”

National Gas Prices

Today’s national average for a gallon of gas is $3.17, four cents less than one month ago and 38 cents less than a year ago.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Jackson ($2.86), Johnson City ($2.86), Memphis ($2.83)

metro markets – Jackson ($2.86), Johnson City ($2.86), Memphis ($2.83) Least expensive metro markets – Morristown ($2.71), Chattanooga ($2.72), Knoxville ($2.74)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)