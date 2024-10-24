4th Annual Taste of Clarksville Showcases Local Flavors, Award-Winning Dishes

Clarksville, TN – The 4th Annual Taste of Clarksville, an event that has been touted as a food-focused, family-friendly, fun-filled day to celebrate the best of Clarksville’s food scene was located inside Austin Peay State University’s Foy Center, with food trucks and trailers set up in the adjoining parking lot.

Inside, attendees enjoyed dozens of vendors offering a variety of products, food, and otherwise, provided by local artisans, craftsmen, and bakers. Hundreds were in attendance, enjoying a variety of foods and activities.

Organizers presented awards for Best Burger – Gordon’s Sauce Kitchen, Best Fries – Lew’s Colorado Chile Kitchen, Best Dinner Plate – Island Jerk Flava, Best Dessert – Classic Gourmet Sweets, Best Vegan Dish – Island Jerk Flava, Best Meat & Three – All in the Family Catering, Best Hot Dog – LA Street Dogs. Wings – Dream Wingz, and more.

Photo Gallery