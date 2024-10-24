APSU Unveils Exciting Fan Experience for Homecoming

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) presents its 79th annual homecoming game against Tarleton State at Fortera Stadium this Saturday at 3:00pm.

From giveaways, events, and so much more, fans do not want to miss any of the action against the Texans!

Traffic Changes & Parade Route

The homecoming parade begins at 11:00am in Lot 7 by Burt Elementary and will circle around campus from Eighth Street, College Street, Drane Street, and then turn off Drane Street onto Marion Street. Police will be blocking off Drane Street beginning Friday night.

Once the parade concludes around 11:30am, Drane Street will open back up to one-way traffic from Marion onto Farris, similar to the previous home games. No entry onto Drane Street from Farris will be authorized after 11:30am, fans are only able to enter from Marion onto Drane.

Gameday Sponsor – The Joint Chiropractic

The Sponsor of this Saturday’s matchup is The Joint Chiropractic. The Joint Chiropractic will be giving out swag at their tailgate on Stache Street. Bojangles will be giving out a Gift Card Lottery, which features gift cards between $1.00-$100.00 that patrons can redeem at any Clarksville location, upon entrance to Fortera Stadium.

Tailgate Alley

An Austin Peay State University football tradition in its 13th year, Tailgate Alley is back in Lot 6 (Foy Lot). Saturday’s theme is See Red. Fans are encouraged to support the APSU Govs by wearing red. Fans can also visit the Miller Lite Fan Zone for a chance to win swag, play cornhole, and fans over the age of 21 will have the opportunity to receive free beer until kickoff.

Governor fans can take their reserved spots in Tailgate Alley at 11:00am. At 1:00pm, Austin Peay State University campus police will close the lot to further parking for the day.

Stache Street

Stache Street is back for the 2024 season! Located beside Tailgate Alley, Stache Street offers food trucks such as The Taste of Florida, Kelly’s Big Burger, Janae’s Italian Ice, and Windy City Vibes and different activities, including a Junior Govs Zone.

Gov Walk

The Governors will arrive on Drane Street at 12:30pm for head coach Jeff Faris to lead his team through Tailgate Alley and into Fortera Stadium. All Governors’ fans are welcome to Tailgate Alley to cheer on Coach Faris and the APSU Govs on their way into The Fort!

Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin’ VIPeay Zone

Buffalo Wild Wings will provide all-you-can-eat food and drinks, including beer, in the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone, which will be in the south end zone of Fortera Stadium under the scoreboard, and will open 60 minutes prior to kickoff before closing at the end of halftime.

For more information on how to get your tickets for the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone, call the Austin Peay Ticket Office at the ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329)!

The City Forum Family Zone

The City Forum Family Pack is the best deal in town for families in the Clarksville-Montgomery County community to experience Clarksville’s Hometown Team on game day!

Located in section Q, The City Forum Family Zone offers a great experience to cheer on the Governors for an excellent price. When you buy four season tickets to The City Forum Family Zone, you will also receive four attraction passes to use at The City Forum, all for $120.00!

The City Forum Kids Zone will be located in the southeast corner of Fortera Stadium, which will be full of games and entertainment for kids during Austin Peay football games. It is FREE for ALL kids!

Tickets and Other Info

Tickets for Saturday’s game are available through Ticketmaster. Select here for more information on mobile ticketing through Ticketmaster. Will call will be opened Friday from 3:00pm-6:00pm, and will open back up on Saturday at 9:00am.

Fortera Stadium is introducing a clear bag policy this season. Clear bags must be no larger than 12 x 12 inches, and non-clear bags must be no larger than 6.5 x 4.5 inches.