Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Unveils Tipoff Times for 2024-25 Home Games

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball announced its tipoff times for its 14 home games in its second season on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena, Thursday.

Each of the Governors’ first three home games tipoff at 7:00pm, with the APSU Govs opening play at F&M Bank Arena with a charity alumni gam benefiting Habitat for Humanity (October 28th). The game between the current Govs and basketball alumni throughout program history is followed by the season opener against Union (November 4th).

Austin Peay State University then hosts Chattanooga (November 11th) for its final home game of the month. After six straight games on the road, Austin Peay State University returns home for a 4:00pm contest against Southern Illinois (December 14th) before wrapping up nonconference play against Brescia (December 29th).

The Governors host nine Atlantic Sun Conference games this season, which are primarily split between Thursday and Saturday contests.

Throughout the entirety of the 2024-25 season, all weekday home games tipoff at 7:00pm, with weekend contests beginning at 4:00pm.

Single-game tickets for both 2024-25 Austin Peay State University basketball season are available on Ticketmaster HERE.

APSU Home Tipoff Times Breakdown

Weekday Games (7:00pm)

Charity Alumni Game – Oct. 28th

Union – Nov. 4th

Chattanooga – Nov. 11th

West Georgia – Jan. 9th

Eastern Kentucky – Jan. 16th

Bellarmine – Jan. 30th

North Alabama – Feb. 5th

Florida Gulf Coast – Feb. 13th

Lipscomb – Feb. 24th

Weekend Games (4:00pm)

Southern Illinois – Dec. 14th

Brescia – Dec. 29th

Queens – Jan. 11th

Central Arkansas – Feb. 8th

Stetson – Feb. 15th

