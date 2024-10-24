Clarksville-Montgomery County Humane Society to Host Pet Trunk or Treat this Sunday

Clarksville, TN – Pet lovers and their furry companions are in for a treat as the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County prepares to host its 2nd annual Multi-Rescue Trunk or Treat event this Sunday, October 27th, 2024. The event, set to take place from 2:00pm to 4:00pm, will be held in the Humane Society’s parking lot at 940 Tennessee Avenue, just behind Arby’s on Riverside Drive.

The event is free to attend, but attendees are encouraged to bring donations of pet food, litter, or monetary contributions. These donations will be divided among eight local animal rescue organizations that will be on-site with decorated trunks, handing out treats for both pets and their owners.

Organizations attending include Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue, Mikaela’s Mutt Motel, Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, APSU Paws to Care, Saving Kittens Sanctuary, Cats MEOW TNR, and Montgomery County Friends of the Shelter.

In addition to treats, Surfside Sips will be serving hot beverages, and the Humane Society’s Re-Tail Store will be open during the event. Free candy, dog treats, and catnip will also be available in the lobby for visitors to enjoy.

Last year’s Trunk or Treat saw nearly 100 people and their pets in attendance and generated more than $1,000 in donations, along with hundreds of pounds of food and litter for local rescues. This year, the Humane Society is continuing its “Spay It Forward” initiative, pledging to match all donations up to $1,000 collected through the event. These funds will be used to provide free spay-neuter surgeries for the participating rescue organizations at the society’s low-cost clinic.

Spay-neuter surgeries are among the highest costs for local rescues, and this event aims to help alleviate some of that financial burden. Donations can be made via the Trunk or Treat Donation Challenge, available on the Humane Society’s Facebook page, or by phone at 931.648.8042.

The Humane Society encourages the community to come out, support local animal rescues, and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon with their pets.