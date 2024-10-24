50.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, October 24, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for October 24th – 28th, 2024
News

Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for October 24th – 28th, 2024

News Staff
By News Staff
Mostly Sunny

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – This weekend in Clarksville-Montgomery County, expect a beautiful stretch of sunny weather with mild temperatures during the day and cooler, crisp nights. Conditions will be mostly clear, with only a slight chance of rain on Friday night. Here’s a detailed day-by-day breakdown of what to expect.

Thursday will be sunny with a high temperature near 74°F and a light east-northeast breeze around 5 mph, providing a gentle, refreshing feel.

Skies will remain mostly clear, with a low dropping to around 52°F Thursday night. Winds will be calm, shifting slightly to the south-southeast at around 5 mph after midnight.

The temperature will climb to around 85°F Friday under sunny skies. Winds from the southwest will increase to 5-10 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 20 mph, bringing warmer conditions.

There is a 20% chance of showers Friday night as clouds begin to roll in. Temperatures will cool to a low of around 55°F, and the wind will shift from the southwest to the north after midnight at about 5 mph.

Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday with a cooler high of around 71°F. A north-northeast breeze will remain steady at 5-10 mph, offering comfortable weather for Austin Peay State University’s Homecoming.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to around 42°F. A light northeast wind at 5 mph will contribute to the cool, crisp evening.

Mostly sunny skies will dominate Sunday, with a high near 68°F. A gentle east-northeast breeze at around 5 mph will keep conditions pleasant.

Sunday night will bring clear skies once again, with a low of around 42°F and calm east-northeast winds of around 5 mph.

Monday will be sunny and warmer, with temperatures reaching a high near 77°F, perfect for any outdoor plans.

The day will conclude with partly cloudy skies and a low of around 56°F Monday night, providing a mild and comfortable end to the weekend.

Overall, it’s shaping up to be a beautiful weekend with mostly clear skies, mild days, and cool nights. Perfect weather to enjoy some outdoor activities while keeping an eye on the brief chance of showers Friday night.

Previous article
APSU Women’s Golf Finishes 10th at Rainbow Wahine Invitational
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information