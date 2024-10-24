Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for October 24th – 28th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This weekend in Clarksville-Montgomery County, expect a beautiful stretch of sunny weather with mild temperatures during the day and cooler, crisp nights. Conditions will be mostly clear, with only a slight chance of rain on Friday night. Here’s a detailed day-by-day breakdown of what to expect.

Thursday will be sunny with a high temperature near 74°F and a light east-northeast breeze around 5 mph, providing a gentle, refreshing feel.

Skies will remain mostly clear, with a low dropping to around 52°F Thursday night. Winds will be calm, shifting slightly to the south-southeast at around 5 mph after midnight.

The temperature will climb to around 85°F Friday under sunny skies. Winds from the southwest will increase to 5-10 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 20 mph, bringing warmer conditions.

There is a 20% chance of showers Friday night as clouds begin to roll in. Temperatures will cool to a low of around 55°F, and the wind will shift from the southwest to the north after midnight at about 5 mph.

Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday with a cooler high of around 71°F. A north-northeast breeze will remain steady at 5-10 mph, offering comfortable weather for Austin Peay State University’s Homecoming.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to around 42°F. A light northeast wind at 5 mph will contribute to the cool, crisp evening.

Mostly sunny skies will dominate Sunday, with a high near 68°F. A gentle east-northeast breeze at around 5 mph will keep conditions pleasant.

Sunday night will bring clear skies once again, with a low of around 42°F and calm east-northeast winds of around 5 mph.

Monday will be sunny and warmer, with temperatures reaching a high near 77°F, perfect for any outdoor plans.

The day will conclude with partly cloudy skies and a low of around 56°F Monday night, providing a mild and comfortable end to the weekend.

Overall, it’s shaping up to be a beautiful weekend with mostly clear skies, mild days, and cool nights. Perfect weather to enjoy some outdoor activities while keeping an eye on the brief chance of showers Friday night.