APSU Women’s Basketball Announces Game Times for 2024-25 Season at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team announced its tipoff times for its 13 home games for its second season at F&M Bank Arena on Thursday.

The Governors host Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College for an October 30th, 11:00am exhibition game.

The regular season begins against Bethel on November 4th at 5:00pm. The APSU Govs return home for a November 24th, 2:00pm game against Mercer.

After being on the road for a month, APSU returns home for a trio of home games starting with on December 28th, 4:00pm game against UT Southern. Atlantic Sun Conference play begins on January 2nd, 6:00pm game against Eastern Kentucky on January 4th, 2:00pm game against North Florida.

After a three-game conference road trip, the APSU Govs are back at home for three conference games as they host Jacksonville on January 18th at 4:00pm, North Alabama on January 23rd at 6:00pm, and Central Arkansas on January 25th at 2:00pm.

The Governors host in-state ASUN rival Lipscomb on February 8th at 2:00pm, followed by hosting Queens, Feb. 20th at 6:00pm.

The Govs home slate concludes with a February 27th 6:00pm game against West Georgia and a March 1st 2:00pm matchup against Bellarmine.

Single-game tickets for both 2024-25 Austin Peay State University women’s basketball season are available on Ticketmaster HERE.

APSU Home Tipoff Times Breakdown

Morning Games (Before Noon)

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (Exhibition) – Oct. 30th, 11:00am.

Afternoon Games (12:01pm-5:59pm)

Bethel – Nov. 4th, 5:00pm.

Mercer – Nov. 24th, 2:00pm.

UT Southern – Dec. 28th, 4:00pm.

North Florida – Jan. 4th, 2:00pm.

Jacksonville – Jan. 18th, 4:00pm.

Central Arkansas – Jan. 25th, 2:00pm.

Lipscomb – Feb. 8th, 2:00pm.

Bellarmine – March 1st, 2:00pm.

Night Games (After 6:00pm)

Eastern Kentucky – Jan. 2nd, 6:00pm.

North Alabama – Jan. 23rd, 6:00pm.

Queens – Feb. 20th, 6:00pm.

West Georgia – Feb. 27th, 6:00pm.