Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Veteran Business of the Month, Jodi’s Cabinet Sales

Clarksville, TN – Jodi’s Cabinet Sales is a family business that in one iteration or another has been doing business in Clarksville since the mid 1970’s. For the last several years, it has been run by Joe Smith, a County Commissioner, former Firefighter, and United States Marine Corps Veteran.

Smith, a Clarksville native, says he is honored that Jodi’s Cabinet Sales has been named Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Veteran Business of the Month.

“I did five years in the Marine Corps from 2002 – 2007,” Smith said. “I joined when I was 17. My full time was from September 2001 to September 2009. I left active duty in 2007 and got in to Clarksville Fire Rescue in 2008. I did that for twelve years. I was with Emergency Medical Response and handled everything from fires to wrecks to medical calls.

“Jodi’s is a family business. I loved serving in the military and with the fire department, but we have five kids, so I’ve always been involved in this business to take care of them the way I wanted.”

Smith’s Grandfather started Whitlow’s Cabinet Shops in Clarksville, which he operated from the mid 70’s to the late 90’s. That’s when Smith’s mother Jodi started Jodi’s Cabinet Sales.

“I grew up in the custom shop, running hand tools when I was 10,” Smith said. “I’ve always been in the business. Even when I was in the military, I would come home and help out. I took a few years off while I was at CFR. My grandfather got sick in 2010, and soon after that, I came back into the business full-time.

“I would say our business has grown 700 – 800 % over the last dozen years or so. We operate mostly in Montgomery County but also provide services to surrounding counties. We’ve been able to streamline the processes and make a name for ourselves by getting the cabinets quickly and doing quality work. Now, our reputation, our name stands for itself.”

Jodi’s Cabinet Sales has about a dozen regular payroll employees on the team and another half-dozen 1099 employees.

“We sell five brands from one parent company, Master Brand Cabinets,” Smith said. “New construction is about 65% of our business. Remodeling makes up a big part of our business as well. Our new location has really made us more accessible to homeowners. We’re seeing great growth on that side of the business because we now have a very visible facility on a 5-lane highway in a commercial area. When we were on Riverside Drive people didn’t notice us as much because we were tucked in behind another business.”

The new location has 21,000 sf, which includes 4,000 sf of showroom and offices. The shop is open Monday – Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm. Weekend appointments are also available, depending on the designer.

“We really appreciate this honor,” Smith said. “We love supporting all our Clarksville neighbors, our Veterans, and our Veteran organizations here in Montgomery County. I’m a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League and the VFW. We give back to the community and try to make sure that our Veterans here are well taken care of.”

Jodi’s Cabinet Sales is located at 3109 Highway 41 A South. Call 931.542.9815. Find them on Facebook at Jodi’s Cabinet Sales or at their website www.jodiscabinetsales.com