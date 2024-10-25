Clarksville Police Department Supports National Drug Take-Back Day with Drive-Thru Disposal Sites this Saturday

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department’s (CPD) Special Operations Unit will be participating in this year’s National Drug Take-Back Day event scheduled for October 26th, 2024.

This event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of unwanted and unused prescription drugs both safely and anonymously.

CPD will have officers at the following locations between the hours of 10:00am and 2:00pm, for your convenience, this will be a drive-thru event.

CPD District 3 Precinct – 2937 International Boulevard

CPD Special Operations Unit – 1584 Vista Lane

CPD District 1 Precinct – 211 Cunningham Lane

The drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat. The DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects the Clarksville Police Department’s and the DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.

CPD and the DEA are committed to making our communities safer and healthier, and we can do this by reducing overdoses and overdose deaths. While the community does its part to turn in unneeded medications and remove them from potential harm, we are doing our part to reduce drug-related violence further.

For more information, visit: www.dea.gov/takebackday