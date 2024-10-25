78.7 F
Clarksville
Friday, October 25, 2024
Clarksville Police Seek Public's Help to Locate Missing 22-Year-Old Kajalben Patel

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Kajalben Patel.

Mrs. Patel has been in Clarksville for approximately seven months on a visitor’s visa and left her residence on September 16th, 2024, at approximately 3:00am. She is seen getting into a vehicle outside of her residence.

If anyone sees Kajalben or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Alquzweeni at 931.648.0656, ext. 5366.

