53.9 F
Clarksville
Saturday, October 26, 2024
HomeSportsAPSU Volleyball Drops 3-0 Decision to Florida Gulf Coast at Winfield Dunn...
Sports

APSU Volleyball Drops 3-0 Decision to Florida Gulf Coast at Winfield Dunn Center

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Volleyball Battles Hard but Fall in Straight Sets to Florida Gulf Coast. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Volleyball Battles Hard but Fall in Straight Sets to Florida Gulf Coast. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team fell 3-0 to Florida Gulf Coast, Saturday, at the Winfield Dunn Center. 

Austin Peay State University began the first set on a quick start, going up by four at 6-2. Florida Gulf Coast responded with a 4-0 run to take the 7-6 lead. The two teams went back-and-forth, seeing another tie at 10.

FGCU extended their lead to eight at 21-13, forcing an Austin Peay State University timeout. The APSU Govs cut their deficit to five at 22-17 with a service ace by Maggie Duyos. However, the Eagles ended the set with a 3-0 run to take the 25-17 first-set win. 

The Eagles’ momentum continued into the second set, increasing by as many as seven at 11-6. The APSU Govs earned seven of the set’s following 12 points, cutting their trail to three at 16-13. Consecutive kills, a block, and a service ace by the Eagles allowed them to take the lead by seven again at 20-13, forcing a Govs timeout.

Austin Peay State University responded with a 7-2 run, consisting of kills by Gabriella MacKenzie and Anna Rita, a block by Dani Kopacz, and a service ace from Sarah Carnathan, which got the Govs within two of the Eagles at 22-20. The Eagles ended the set with a 3-0 run to take the 25-20 set win. 

The third set began with back-and-forth action as the two teams were tied at 11. FGCU extended their lead to five with a kill by Skylar English to force a Governor timeout. A kill by Gabriella MacKenzie cut the Govs’ trail to two at 21-19, but the Eagles went on a 4-2 run to end the set with the 25-21 victory. 

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team hosts Chattanooga for an October 29th, 6:00pm game at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Football’s Defense Makes Big Plays, Drops Homecoming Game to Tarleton State
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information