APSU Volleyball Drops 3-0 Decision to Florida Gulf Coast at Winfield Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team fell 3-0 to Florida Gulf Coast, Saturday, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay State University began the first set on a quick start, going up by four at 6-2. Florida Gulf Coast responded with a 4-0 run to take the 7-6 lead. The two teams went back-and-forth, seeing another tie at 10.

FGCU extended their lead to eight at 21-13, forcing an Austin Peay State University timeout. The APSU Govs cut their deficit to five at 22-17 with a service ace by Maggie Duyos. However, the Eagles ended the set with a 3-0 run to take the 25-17 first-set win.

The Eagles’ momentum continued into the second set, increasing by as many as seven at 11-6. The APSU Govs earned seven of the set’s following 12 points, cutting their trail to three at 16-13. Consecutive kills, a block, and a service ace by the Eagles allowed them to take the lead by seven again at 20-13, forcing a Govs timeout.

Austin Peay State University responded with a 7-2 run, consisting of kills by Gabriella MacKenzie and Anna Rita, a block by Dani Kopacz, and a service ace from Sarah Carnathan, which got the Govs within two of the Eagles at 22-20. The Eagles ended the set with a 3-0 run to take the 25-20 set win.

The third set began with back-and-forth action as the two teams were tied at 11. FGCU extended their lead to five with a kill by Skylar English to force a Governor timeout. A kill by Gabriella MacKenzie cut the Govs’ trail to two at 21-19, but the Eagles went on a 4-2 run to end the set with the 25-21 victory.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team hosts Chattanooga for an October 29th, 6:00pm game at the Winfield Dunn Center.